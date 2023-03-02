|Texas
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|5
|Totals
|39
|4
|13
|4
|Thmpson lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|C.Ylich dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|R.Dorow 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Voit dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|J.Smith ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|L.Acuna ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brw Jr. ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|McCrthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|R.Tllez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R.Moore 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|E.Crter cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|H.Mndez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Bl.Crim 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Snglton 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andrson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|K.Strhm dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hrrison cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wendzel dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ab.Toro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jnkwski cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Nvrreto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sk.Bolt cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mathias 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|VnMeter 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Fscue 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Perkins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Duran 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|H.Perez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hrris lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|002
|300
|011
|-
|7
|Milwaukee
|100
|120
|000
|-
|4
E_Navarreto (2). DP_Texas 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Texas 9, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Miller (2). HR_Yelich (1). SB_Thompson (1), Carter (1). SF_Naquin.
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Winn, Burns, Boushley
Umpires_Home, Matthew Brown; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Alex Tosi;.
T_2:47. A_3170
