TexasMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals377115Totals394134
Thmpson lf4100C.Ylich dh3221
R.Dorow 3b1000Lu.Voit dh2020
J.Smith ss3011W.Admes ss3020
L.Acuna ss1000Brw Jr. ss2110
McCrthy rf3011R.Tllez 1b2000
Hrnndez rf1100R.Moore 2b2000
M.Grver c3000Cntrras c3121
E.Crter cf1010H.Mndez rf2000
B.Mller 1b2110T.Nquin rf2001
Bl.Crim 1b2000Snglton 1b1010
Frazier dh4010Andrson 3b3020
K.Strhm dh0100Hrrison cf2000
Wendzel dh1010Ab.Toro 2b3000
Jnkwski cf2210Nvrreto c2000
D.Grcia c2000Sk.Bolt cf2011
Mathias 2b3111VnMeter 3b1000
J.Fscue 2b1010Perkins lf3000
E.Duran 3b3022H.Perez lf1000
D.Hrris lf0000

Texas002300011-7
Milwaukee100120000-4

E_Navarreto (2). DP_Texas 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Texas 9, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Miller (2). HR_Yelich (1). SB_Thompson (1), Carter (1). SF_Naquin.

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Dunning W, 1-1331105
Burke131102
King H, 1132210
Vanasco H, 1120000
Jacobsen H, 2110002
Winn H, 1110013
Ozuna S, 1-1100012
Milwaukee
Burnes L, 0-121-312212
Herb2-310010
Gasser2-353301
Castaneda1-300001
Junk200011
Uribe100012
Boushley12-342121
Vennaro1-300001

WP_Winn, Burns, Boushley

Umpires_Home, Matthew Brown; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Alex Tosi;.

T_2:47. A_3170

