TorontoTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29030Totals29161
Sprnger rf2010Ya.Diaz 3b2110
A.Brger rf1000Collins 3b1000
Bchette ss3000W.Frnco dh3000
Clement ss0000Ramirez lf2011
Br.Belt 1b3010Jo.Lowe lf2000
Horwitz 1b1000Br.Lowe 2b3000
Chapman 3b3000Tr.Gray 2b1010
V.Capra 3b1000M.Mrgot rf3000
D.Vrsho cf3000Hlsizer rf1000
Bernard cf1000L.Raley 1b2020
Mrrfeld lf2000B.Gamel 1b1000
Ja.Rudd lf1000Bthncrt c2000
C.Bggio 2b3010Ni.Dini c0000
Espinal dh2000Jo.Siri cf2000
Brantly c3000Jo.Qsar cf1000
Rbrtson ss2010
V.Brjan ss1000

Toronto000000000-0
Tampa Bay00100000(x)-1

E_Hulsizer (3). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Gray (5), Raley (1). SB_Springer 2 (2), Brujan (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Manoah L, 1-2651114
Richards100013
Garcia110000
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W, 2-0520002
Fairbanks H, 2100011
Beeks H, 1110022
Cleavinger H, 1100010
Thompson S, 1-1100001

HBP_by_Manoah (Franco).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, James Hoye; .

T_2:02. A_6117

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

