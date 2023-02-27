North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.