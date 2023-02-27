Tampa BayBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals40141514Totals34282
Ya.Diaz 1b3221Mullins cf3110
R.Pinto c3110C.Cwser cf2000
M.Mrgot cf2211Rtschmn dh1000
J.Arnda 3b2100N.Mzara dh2000
W.Frnco ss3234Handley ph1010
G.Jones ss2111Sntnder rf1000
Arzrena lf2113Nustrom lf2100
Jo.Qsar lf3120Mntcstl 1b2000
Br.Lowe dh3010Le.Diaz 1b2010
Alvarez dh1001R.Urias 3b2011
Ramirez rf2000Co.Mayo 3b1001
Jo.Lowe cf3000Au.Hays lf1010
F.Mejia c1100O'Hearn rf2010
Hlsizer rf1110Frazier 2b2000
Paredes 3b2000C.Norby 2b2000
L.Raley 1b3012J.Mateo ss2000
V.Brjan 2b4111J.Ortiz ss2000
Klzsvry c1000
Bemboom c2010
Rdrguez c1010

Tampa Bay203400050-14
Baltimore100001000-2

E_Jones (1), Brujan (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 11. 2B_Franco (1), Brujan (1), Diaz (2). 3B_Hulsizer (1). HR_Diaz (1), Franco (1), Arozarena (1). SF_Arozarena, Alvarez, Mayo.

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Rodriguez W, 1-0121121
McKendry H, 1200011
Hembree110000
Beeks100001
Cleavinger111100
Spraker110001
Gross110010
LaSorsa120001
Baltimore
Zimmermann L, 0-1232201
Krehbiel133300
Hernandez1-324430
Conroy2-300000
Politi110001
Denoyer210010
Lucas2-345511
Sanders1-310001
Loeprich100002

WP_Lucas.

HBP_by_Cleavinger (Santander), Lucas (Hulsizer), Denoyer (Jones).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeremie Rehak;.

T_2:51. A_4622

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you