|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|14
|15
|14
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Ya.Diaz 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Pinto c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Cwser cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mrgot cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Rtschmn dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Arnda 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Mzara dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Frnco ss
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Handley ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|G.Jones ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sntnder rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arzrena lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Nustrom lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jo.Qsar lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mntcstl 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Le.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|R.Urias 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ramirez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Mayo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jo.Lowe cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Hays lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|F.Mejia c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|O'Hearn rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hlsizer rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Norby 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Raley 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|J.Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Brjan 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Ortiz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Klzsvry c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rdrguez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|203
|400
|050
|-
|14
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|000
|-
|2
E_Jones (1), Brujan (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 11. 2B_Franco (1), Brujan (1), Diaz (2). 3B_Hulsizer (1). HR_Diaz (1), Franco (1), Arozarena (1). SF_Arozarena, Alvarez, Mayo.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Rodriguez W, 1-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|McKendry H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hembree
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beeks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleavinger
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Spraker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gross
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|LaSorsa
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Zimmermann L, 0-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Krehbiel
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Conroy
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Politi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Denoyer
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lucas
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Sanders
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loeprich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Lucas.
HBP_by_Cleavinger (Santander), Lucas (Hulsizer), Denoyer (Jones).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeremie Rehak;.
T_2:51. A_4622
