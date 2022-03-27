|Atlanta
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Paolini cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Arnda 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Dmritte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrris lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Proctor c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|d'Arnud c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|O.Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mrgot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Brown c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|G.Hiott cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cntrras rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Lowe dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jenista rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Pinto dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Pina dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Healy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Phlip dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Holt 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Brjan ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Bsabe ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ngowski 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Phllips rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lgbauer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Msner rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|R.Goins 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Walls 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cowan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cu.Mead 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|010
|-
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|04(x)
|-
|4
E_Jenista (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Aranda (1). HR_Hernandez (1). SB_Paolini (1), Alexander (1), Lowe (1), Misner (2). CS_Hiott (1).
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Holt by_Ogando; Paolini by_Springs; Lowe by_Morton.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:46. A_4102
