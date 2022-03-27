AtlantaTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30161Totals28464
Heredia cf3010Br.Lowe 2b2000
Paolini cf0100J.Arnda 2b2111
Dmritte lf3010M.Znino c2000
T.Hrris lf1000Proctor c1100
d'Arnud c2010Meadows lf2000
Valaika ss1000Hrnndez lf2123
O.Arcia ss3010M.Mrgot cf2000
L.Brown c1011G.Hiott cf2010
Cntrras rf3000Jo.Lowe dh1000
Jenista rf1000R.Pinto dh1000
Ma.Pina dh2000R.Healy 1b2000
B.Phlip dh1000Edwards 1b1000
Br.Holt 3b1000V.Brjan ss2000
Alxnder 3b0000O.Bsabe ss1000
Ngowski 1b3010Phllips rf2010
Lgbauer 1b1000K.Msner rf1110
R.Goins 2b3000T.Walls 3b1000
J.Cowan 2b1000Cu.Mead 3b1000

Atlanta000000010-1
Tampa Bay00000004(x)-4

E_Jenista (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Aranda (1). HR_Hernandez (1). SB_Paolini (1), Alexander (1), Lowe (1), Misner (2). CS_Hiott (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Morton42-300015
Lee11-310001
Smith-Shawver110002
Riley L, 0-1, BS, 0-12-344411
Tonkin1-300000
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough32-330014
Blair1-300000
Fairbanks1-300000
Ogando2-310001
Kittredge110000
Adam100011
Springs W, 1-0111112
Poche S, 1-1100012

HBP_Holt by_Ogando; Paolini by_Springs; Lowe by_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:46. A_4102

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

