|Tampa Bay
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|8
|5
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|Jo.Lowe cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Stott 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crdenas cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Mzzotti lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cu.Mead 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Bsabe 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bl.Hunt dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hicks dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mrgot rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hlsizer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ortiz rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B.Gamel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mnzardo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ni.Dini c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hrrison lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Collins c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Clbrson 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Clemens ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Simon 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Haley 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Wthrspn lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Guthrie rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Pters lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|W.Tffey 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Jones ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Marchan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cnley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|101
|003
|020
|-
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|120
|-
|3
E_Hulsizer 2 (2), Jones (3), Stott (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Mead (1), Dini (1), Wilson (2), Haley (1). HR_Cardenas (1), Simon (2). SB_Clemens (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Patino W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Reifert H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montgomery H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hembree H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bristo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Perez
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Burdi
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brewer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|Falter L, 0-2
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Vasquez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sanchez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McGarry
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McArthur
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Appel
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Cobb
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schultz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
PB_Collins.
Balk_Vasquez.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, James Hoye; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Shane Livensparger; .
T_2:59. A_7760
