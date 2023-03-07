Tampa BayPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36785Totals34363
Jo.Lowe cf3110B.Stott 2b2000
Crdenas cf2113Mzzotti lf2000
Cu.Mead 3b3120Hoskins 1b2000
O.Bsabe 3b1000J.Rojas cf2000
Br.Lowe dh2000Cstllns dh1000
Bl.Hunt dh2000J.Hicks dh1000
M.Mrgot rf2011Al.Bohm 3b3000
Hlsizer rf1000J.Ortiz rf1100
B.Gamel 1b3000B.Marsh cf2000
Mnzardo 1b2000Kingery 3b2110
Ni.Dini c2010Hrrison lf2000
Collins c3000W.Wlson ss2121
Clbrson 2b2100Clemens ss2010
R.Simon 2b1111J.Haley 1b2012
Wthrspn lf2000Guthrie rf2000
T.Pters lf1100W.Tffey 2b2010
G.Jones ss4110Marchan c2000
J.Cnley c2000

Tampa Bay101003020-7
Philadelphia000000120-3

E_Hulsizer 2 (2), Jones (3), Stott (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Mead (1), Dini (1), Wilson (2), Haley (1). HR_Cardenas (1), Simon (2). SB_Clemens (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Patino W, 1-012-300021
Reifert H, 11-310001
Montgomery H, 1100012
Hembree H, 1100000
Kelly H, 1100003
Bristo100010
Mercado121102
Perez2-322001
Burdi1-310001
Brewer100002
Philadelphia
Falter L, 0-221-332103
Vasquez2-300011
Sanchez110001
McGarry110012
McArthur123312
Walker100011
Appel2-312221
Cobb1-300001
Schultz100000

PB_Collins.

Balk_Vasquez.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, James Hoye; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Shane Livensparger; .

T_2:59. A_7760

