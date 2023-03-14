MinnesotaTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30454Totals33787
Bro.Lee ss3000Ya.Diaz dh3110
Camargo c3000Ni.Dini dh2000
Bnuelos c0100Br.Lowe 2b1000
Wallner rf3000R.Simon 2b2112
K.Fedko lf1110M.Mrgot rf2010
Garlick lf3000Hlsizer rf2100
C.Agiar rf1000Tr.Gray ss4124
LaMarre cf3000Jo.Siri cf1100
Fajardo cf1011Wthrspn cf2000
T.White 1b3110V.Brjan lf2000
Wlliams 1b0001T.Pters lf2000
C.Sisco dh3122Clbrson 3b1000
M.Perez ph1000Shenton 3b2010
Bchtold 3b2000B.Gamel 1b2001
El.Soto 2b3000Mnzardo 1b2000
Bl.Hunt c2110
Collins c1110

Minnesota020000002-4
Tampa Bay01003030(x)-7

E_Fajardo (1). LOB_Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Fedko (1), Fajardo (2), Sisco (1), Diaz (1), Margot (2), Gray (4). HR_Sisco (1), Gray (2). SF_Williams.

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Dobnak311030
Sands11-311100
Enlow L, 0-1, BS, 2-312-332201
Laweryson11-323313
Brink2-310012
Tampa Bay
Eflin422204
Bristo W, 2-0110001
Faucher H, 1100003
Crick H, 5100002
Thompson100000
Schultz001100
Heller121101

HBP_by_Bristo (Banuelos), Schultz (Bechtold).

PB_Camargo.

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, D;J; Reyburn; .

T_2:20. A_3405

