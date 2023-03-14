|Minnesota
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|Bro.Lee ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Camargo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ni.Dini dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bnuelos c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Simon 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|K.Fedko lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Mrgot rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Garlick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hlsizer rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Agiar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Gray ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|LaMarre cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Siri cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fajardo cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Wthrspn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.White 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|V.Brjan lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams 1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T.Pters lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sisco dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Clbrson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shenton 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bchtold 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Gamel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|El.Soto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mnzardo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bl.Hunt c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Collins c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|002
|-
|4
|Tampa Bay
|010
|030
|30(x)
|-
|7
E_Fajardo (1). LOB_Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Fedko (1), Fajardo (2), Sisco (1), Diaz (1), Margot (2), Gray (4). HR_Sisco (1), Gray (2). SF_Williams.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Dobnak
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Sands
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Enlow L, 0-1, BS, 2-3
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Laweryson
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Brink
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Eflin
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Bristo W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Faucher H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Crick H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schultz
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Heller
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Bristo (Banuelos), Schultz (Bechtold).
PB_Camargo.
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, D;J; Reyburn; .
T_2:20. A_3405
