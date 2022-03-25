|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|C.Owngs ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe 2b
|2
|2
|2
|5
|J.Ortiz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Arnda 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Frnco ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|R.Mrtin 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|V.Brjan ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nevin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arzrena lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Teter 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Qsar lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stowers cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rhdes rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Hdson dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Nttnghm c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Crdenas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Lowe cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nustrom lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gterrez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Mrgot rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|R.Bnnon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Raley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yu.Diaz rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|T.Walls 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Z.Wtson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cu.Mead 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Jones dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|F.Mejia c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Dorrian ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Proctor c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|020
|-
|4
|Tampa Bay
|040
|310
|10(x)
|-
|9
E_Thompson (1), Aranda (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Gutierrez (1), Diaz (2), Arozarena (1), Margot (1), Mejia (1), Proctor (1). HR_Martin (1), Rhodes (1), Lowe (1). SF_Franco.
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Lopez
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, John Bacon; Second, Brian O' Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:17. A_2210
