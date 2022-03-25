BaltimoreTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34473Totals349129
C.Owngs ss3000Br.Lowe 2b2225
J.Ortiz ss2000J.Arnda 2b2000
Ro.Odor 2b3000W.Frnco ss2001
R.Mrtin 2b1111V.Brjan ss1000
T.Nevin 1b3000Arzrena lf2011
J.Teter 1b1000Jo.Qsar lf2010
Stowers cf3110Meadows dh3000
J.Rhdes rf1111J.Hdson dh1000
Chrinos c1000Ya.Diaz 1b3110
Nttnghm c1010Crdenas 1b2000
McKenna cf3000Jo.Lowe cf3000
Nustrom lf1000Stvnson cf1110
Gterrez 1b2110M.Mrgot rf3220
R.Bnnon 3b1000L.Raley rf1000
Yu.Diaz rf3011T.Walls 3b1200
Z.Wtson cf1000Cu.Mead 3b1010
J.Jones dh3010F.Mejia c3121
Dorrian ph1000Proctor c1011

Baltimore010010020-4
Tampa Bay04031010(x)-9

E_Thompson (1), Aranda (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Gutierrez (1), Diaz (2), Arozarena (1), Margot (1), Mejia (1), Proctor (1). HR_Martin (1), Rhodes (1), Lowe (1). SF_Franco.

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Ellis L, 0-112-334421
Vespi1-300001
Lopez12-333320
Baumann1-300010
Krehbiel221103
Gillaspie131102
Sedlock110010
Tampa Bay
Fleming100001
Thompson W, 1-0111110
Faucher H, 1100002
Knight H, 1100002
Erwin12-331110
De Horta11-300011
McKay132200
Blair100001

WP_Lopez

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, John Bacon; Second, Brian O' Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:17. A_2210

