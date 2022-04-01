BostonTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30343Totals359129
C.Arryo rf2000Ramirez dh4122
Sanchez 2b1000Hrnndez dh1000
T.Story 2b2001W.Frnco ss3110
Cordero rf1010J.Lopez ss2000
R.Dvers 3b1010Br.Lowe 2b3221
Tr.Shaw 1b1000B.Wsely 2b0000
Mrtinez dh3000M.Mrgot cf3222
Stewart dh1000F.Mejia c4000
B.Dlbec 3b2000Meadows lf3122
N.Sgard 3b1100Jo.Qsar lf1000
Verdugo lf3000T.Walls 3b2122
Plwecki c1112T.Mrray 3b1000
Vazquez c3000Phllips rf3110
N.Dcker lf1000Hlsizer rf1000
Rfsnydr cf3110Edwards 1b4000
Rafaela cf1000
J.Arauz ss2000
M.Mayer ss1000

Boston001000002-3
Tampa Bay00603000(x)-9

E_Wisely (1). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Cordero (4), Devers (1), Lowe (2), Margot 2 (3), Meadows 2 (2), Walls (2), Phillips (1). HR_Plawecki (1). SF_Story.

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Hill L, 1-132-3119901
Wallace2-310011
Nail2-300002
Diekman100012
Davis100001
Danish100000
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough W, 1-042-321111
Sterner1-300001
Kittredge100001
Adam100003
Mullen110012
Gau112101

HBP_Devers by_Yarbrough; Dalbec by_Yarbrough; Arroyo by_Yarbrough; Wisely by_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:54. A_2364

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you