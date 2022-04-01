|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|35
|9
|12
|9
|C.Arryo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Story 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|W.Frnco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cordero rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lopez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Tr.Shaw 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wsely 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mrgot cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Stewart dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Mejia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dlbec 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|N.Sgard 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jo.Qsar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Walls 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Plwecki c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|T.Mrray 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phllips rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|N.Dcker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hlsizer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Edwards 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rafaela cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Arauz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mayer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|001
|000
|002
|-
|3
|Tampa Bay
|006
|030
|00(x)
|-
|9
E_Wisely (1). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Cordero (4), Devers (1), Lowe (2), Margot 2 (3), Meadows 2 (2), Walls (2), Phillips (1). HR_Plawecki (1). SF_Story.
|3
|11
|9
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Devers by_Yarbrough; Dalbec by_Yarbrough; Arroyo by_Yarbrough; Wisely by_Diekman.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:54. A_2364
