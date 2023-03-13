DetroitTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35595Totals31989
Meadows dh3012Ya.Diaz 3b1210
J.Cruch dh2000Cu.Mead 3b2000
Hrnndez 3b2100Br.Lowe 2b2124
J.Mlloy 3b2120Clbrson 2b1000
R.Grene lf3000M.Mrgot rf2000
Trklson 1b3021Crdenas rf2000
J.Hlton 1b2110L.Raley 1b3112
N.Maton 2b3000Jo.Siri cf2110
Nvigato lf1000K.Msner cf1000
E.Haase lf2010Jo.Lowe dh3111
J.Davis cf2111O.Bsabe dh1000
A.Knapp c3000R.Pinto c3110
D.Sands c1011Bl.Hunt c1000
B.Davis rf3000Rbrtson ss2112
Z.Short ss2100G.Jones ss2000
Workman ss1000Jo.Qsar lf3100

Detroit100020020-5
Tampa Bay03600000(x)-9

E_Diaz (1), Jones (4). LOB_Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Meadows (1), Malloy (1), Torkelson (3). HR_Lowe (2). SB_Davis (3), Culberson (1), Lowe (3). CS_Hernandez (1). SF_Lowe.

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Diaz110012
Holton L, 1-1156612
Castro2-323341
Fry11-300002
Alexander200001
Shreve100002
Zabala100012
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W, 1-0311013
Kelley100002
Montgomery122211
Hembree110002
Beeks100002
Cleavinger2-342201
Burdi H, 11-300011
Kelly110000

HBP_by_Diaz (Raley).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Paul Emmel; .

T_2:52. A_4433

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you