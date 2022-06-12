Sunday

Toronto

Purse: $8.7 million

Yardage: 7,014; Par: 70

Final Round

Rory McIlroy (500), $1,566,00066-68-65-62—261-19
Tony Finau (300), $948,30066-71-62-64—263-17
Justin Thomas (190), $600,30069-69-63-64—265-15
Sam Burns (123), $391,50067-69-65-65—266-14
Justin Rose (123), $391,50069-70-67-60—266-14
Corey Conners (100), $315,37571-69-66-62—268-12
Wyndham Clark (85), $273,32563-70-68-69—270-10
Chris Kirk (85), $273,32569-69-66-66—270-10
Keith Mitchell (85), $273,32567-67-70-66—270-10
Matt Fitzpatrick (70), $219,67564-70-70-67—271-9
Danny Lee (70), $219,67568-69-69-65—271-9
Shane Lowry (70), $219,67567-69-69-66—271-9
Austin Cook (55), $160,51571-64-68-69—272-8
Kelly Kraft (55), $160,51569-69-70-64—272-8
Aaron Rai (55), $160,51569-70-67-66—272-8
Brendon Todd (55), $160,51569-69-68-66—272-8
Harold Varner III (55), $160,51565-72-68-67—272-8
Doug Ghim (47), $123,97565-71-68-69—273-7
Patrick Rodgers (47), $123,97567-69-72-65—273-7
Scottie Scheffler (47), $123,97569-67-71-66—273-7
Adam Long (40), $94,83070-67-67-70—274-6
Scott Piercy (40), $94,83070-70-66-68—274-6
Alex Smalley (40), $94,83067-67-67-73—274-6
Adam Svensson (40), $94,83072-68-67-67—274-6
John Huh (34), $71,48569-69-72-65—275-5
Jim Knous (34), $71,48567-67-69-72—275-5
Sebastian Munoz (34), $71,48569-70-65-71—275-5
Jonas Blixt (27), $57,04767-74-70-65—276-4
Emiliano Grillo (27), $57,04770-70-67-69—276-4
Mackenzie Hughes (27), $57,04766-75-68-67—276-4
Hank Lebioda (27), $57,04769-70-71-66—276-4
Chase Seiffert (27), $57,04769-70-67-70—276-4
Nick Taylor (27), $57,04770-68-67-71—276-4
Danny Willett (27), $57,04771-68-72-65—276-4
Ryan Armour (17), $39,73072-66-68-71—277-3
Adam Hadwin (17), $39,73069-70-69-69—277-3
Nick Hardy (17), $39,73068-73-65-71—277-3
Charley Hoffman (17), $39,73068-68-71-70—277-3
Justin Lower (17), $39,73070-68-70-69—277-3
Ryan Moore (17), $39,73069-69-69-70—277-3
Seung-Yul Noh (17), $39,73069-70-68-70—277-3
Matt Wallace (17), $39,73070-66-70-71—277-3
Vince Whaley (17), $39,73072-69-67-69—277-3
Mark Hubbard (12), $30,01567-73-72-66—278-2
Austin Smotherman (12), $30,01572-68-70-68—278-2
Paul Barjon (10), $26,53572-67-70-70—279-1
Carlos Ortiz (10), $26,53567-73-69-70—279-1
Aaron Cockerill (9), $22,56870-68-73-69—280E
Lee Hodges (9), $22,56866-70-77-67—280E
Cameron Smith (9), $22,56876-65-68-71—280E
Brandt Snedeker (9), $22,56868-70-72-70—280E
Vaughn Taylor (9), $22,56868-70-75-67—280E
Brett Drewitt (6), $20,38771-70-69-71—281+1
Ben Martin (6), $20,38771-66-73-71—281+1
Robert Streb (6), $20,38769-70-71-71—281+1
Sahith Theegala (6), $20,38771-70-67-73—281+1
Bo Van Pelt (6), $20,38771-69-65-76—281+1
Jhonattan Vegas (6), $20,38771-70-72-68—281+1
J.J. Henry (5), $19,66269-71-71-71—282+2
Cameron Percy (5), $19,66271-68-71-72—282+2
Dylan Frittelli (5), $19,31474-67-70-72—283+3
Kramer Hickok (5), $19,31468-73-71-71—283+3
Ben Crane (4), $19,05372-67-74-71—284+4
Brandon Hagy (4), $18,53173-68-74-70—285+5
Andrew Novak (4), $18,53172-68-73-72—285+5
Sean O'Hair (4), $18,53170-71-70-74—285+5
David Skinns (4), $18,53171-69-73-72—285+5
Rafa Cabrera Bello (0), $18,53171-70-72-72—285+5
Trey Mullinax (3), $18,00970-71-74-71—286+6
Dawie Van der Walt (3), $18,00973-68-78-69—288+8

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you