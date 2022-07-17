Sporting Kansas City000
Real Salt Lake033

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Real Salt Lake, Cordova, 4 (Brody), 50th minute; 2, Real Salt Lake, Ruiz, 2 (Savarino), 64th; 3, Real Salt Lake, Savarino, 4 (Meram), 71st.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, John Pulskamp, Kendall McIntosh; Real Salt Lake, Zac MacMath, Tomas Gomez.

Yellow Cards_Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 24th; Glad, Real Salt Lake, 34th; Cordova, Real Salt Lake, 51st; Isimat-Mirin, Sporting Kansas City, 85th; Julio, Real Salt Lake, 90th+3.

Red Cards_Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 62nd.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Gjovalin Bori, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

A_20,132.

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_John Pulskamp; Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Logan Ndenbe, Kayden Pierre, Robert Voloder; Roger Espinoza, Oriol Rosell (Felipe Hernandez, 57th), Remi Walter; Johnny Russell (Cameron Duke, 79th), Daniel Salloi, Marinos Tzionis (Khiry Shelton, 66th).

Real Salt Lake_Zac MacMath; Andrew Brody, Justen Glad (Erik Holt, 82nd), Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva; Maikel Chang, Jasper Loffelsend (Nick Besler, 72nd), Pablo Ruiz, Jefferson Savarino (Diego Luna, 82nd); Sergio Cordova (Anderson Julio, 72nd), Justin Meram (Bode Davis, 87th).

