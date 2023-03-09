|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|11
|13
|11
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|6
|E.Vldez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Volpe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Paulino 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Wi.Difo 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rafaela cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Judge lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|P.Sikes cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Dmnguez cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|D.Palka 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kavadas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chparro 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Goodrum dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Florial dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Crook rf
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Hardman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Wlson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Sgard 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sweeney ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Binelas 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Praza ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hmilton ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ma.Burt rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Koss ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R.Ortga lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dearden lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Hrmsllo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Rsier lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|R.Duran c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Boston
|020
|006
|102
|-
|11
|NY Yankees
|020
|100
|004
|-
|7
DP_Boston 1, New York 2. LOB_Boston 1, New York 6. 2B_Difo (1), Peraza (1). HR_Paulino (1), Sikes (1), Palka (1), Crook 2 (2), Dearden (1), Dominguez (3), Chaparro (3). SB_Ortega (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Pivetta
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Miller
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feltman
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kelly W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Shugart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gudino
|2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|New York
|Schmidt
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Cordero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marinaccio H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Danish L, 0-1, BS, 0-2
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Jennings
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evans
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Vasquez
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
HBP_by_Kelly (Chaparro).
WP_Pivetta, Feltman 2.
Balk_Feltman.
Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Derek Thomas; .
T_2:47. A_9578
