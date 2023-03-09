BostonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38111311Totals35796
E.Vldez 2b3010A.Volpe 2b3000
Paulino 2b2111Wi.Difo 2b2110
Rafaela cf3110A.Judge lf1010
P.Sikes cf2112Dmnguez cf2113
D.Palka 1b3112A.Rizzo 1b2010
Kavadas 1b2000Chparro 1b2121
Goodrum dh4110Stanton dh3000
McGuire c3220Florial dh2000
Hrnndez c1000Dnldson 3b2100
N.Crook rf3225Hardman 3b1000
M.Wlson rf1000Calhoun rf3000
N.Sgard 3b3000Sweeney ss1000
Binelas 3b1000O.Praza ss3110
Hmilton ss3010Ma.Burt rf1000
Ch.Koss ss0100R.Ortga lf1100
Dearden lf3121Hrmsllo lf2000
C.Rsier lf1000Trevino c2012
R.Duran c2110

Boston020006102-11
NY Yankees020100004-7

DP_Boston 1, New York 2. LOB_Boston 1, New York 6. 2B_Difo (1), Peraza (1). HR_Paulino (1), Sikes (1), Palka (1), Crook 2 (2), Dearden (1), Dominguez (3), Chaparro (3). SB_Ortega (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Pivetta232232
Miller1-300001
Feltman12-311102
Kelly W, 1-0200013
Shugart100001
Gudino254400
New York
Schmidt342203
Cordero100001
Marinaccio H, 1100002
Danish L, 0-1, BS, 0-21-366600
Jennings2-310000
Evans111101
Vasquez212212

HBP_by_Kelly (Chaparro).

WP_Pivetta, Feltman 2.

Balk_Feltman.

Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Derek Thomas; .

T_2:47. A_9578

