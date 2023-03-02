PhiladelphiaBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32353Totals33151215
Schwrbr lf1000Hrnndez ss2100
J.Ortiz lf2100Ma.Lugo 3b1100
Al.Bohm 3b3000R.Dvers 3b4022
Mzzotti cf2010Hmilton ss0100
B.Stott 2b3000J.Trner 1b3120
J.Haley 2b1000D.Palka 1b2011
Da.Hall dh3111A.Dvall cf2100
McDwell dh1010Rafaela cf2001
Ja.Cave cf2011Rfsnydr dh2101
V.Mchin ss1000Hrnndez dh2000
Clemens ss3111C.Arryo 2b3225
Roberts c1000E.Vldez 2b1100
Marchan c2000J.Alfro c2010
Ni.Ward 3b1000Co.Wong c1000
J.Rojas rf1000Marrero c2110
Le Sang rf1000J.Duran lf1210
N.Pdkul 1b2000M.Wlson lf0100
A.Grcia 1b2000Ftzgrld rf2011
W.Abreu rf1214

Philadelphia000120000-3
Boston01600440(x)-15

DP_Philadelphia 1, Boston 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Boston 4. 2B_Hall (1), Devers (1), Duran (2), Fitzgerald (4). HR_Clemens (2), Arroyo 2 (2), Abreu (1). SB_Cave (1), Rojas 2 (2), Duran (1). CS_Duran (1). PO_Duran.

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Falter L, 0-111-331112
Armenta2-300000
McGarry1-325531
Lehman2-331101
Alvarado100001
Dominguez100000
Baker114430
Sullivan1-324421
Leverett2-310000
Moore100002
Boston
Houck12-300042
Feltman W, 1-011-300000
Brasier111111
Kelly122210
Mata100002
Dermody220003
Broadway100002

HBP_by_Sullivan (Wilson).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Ben May;.

T_3:02. A_8477

