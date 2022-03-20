BaltimoreBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31252Totals32393
McKenna cf3000C.Arryo 2b3111
Yu.Diaz rf1111Ch.Koss ss1000
R.Urias ss3111R.Dvers 3b2100
R.Mrtin ss1000Ty.Reed 1b2000
Sntnder dh3000Bgaerts ss2011
R.Bnnon dh1000Ftzgrld 2b1000
Stowers rf2000Mrtinez dh3011
J.Jones 2b1000Hmilton dh1000
Gterrez 3b2000Verdugo lf3000
Dorrian 3b1000Jimenez lf1010
T.Nevin 1b2000B.Dlbec 3b2010
Roberts c1010H.Potts 3b1000
T.Vavra 2b3010Brd Jr. cf3010
Jarrett lf1000J.Duran cf0000
Bemboom c1010Plwecki c1110
Nttnghm 1b2000K.Cttam c3010
Nustrom lf3000Cordero rf2010
Rosario rf1000

Baltimore100000010-2
Boston003000000-3

LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 8. 2B_Roberts (1), Bemboom (1), Arroyo (1), Bogaerts (1). HR_Diaz (1), Urias (1). SB_Jimenez (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Reyes L, 0-122-353300
Naughton1-300000
Fry120000
Tate100001
Perez110001
Diplan100003
Peralta110020
Boston
Houck22-311132
Hartlieb W, 1-01-300000
Crawford H, 1100002
Winckowski H, 1120002
Cole H, 1100000
Danish H, 1100002
Feltman H, 1111101
Bazardo S, 1-1110002

HBP_by_Stowers (Bogaerts), Bogaerts (Stowers).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:47. A_7910

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

