|Baltimore
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Arryo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Yu.Diaz rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ch.Koss ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urias ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ty.Reed 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|R.Bnnon dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ftzgrld 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stowers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Jones 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gterrez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dorrian 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T.Nevin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dlbec 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Roberts c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|H.Potts 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Vavra 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jarrett lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Duran cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Plwecki c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Nttnghm 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Cttam c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nustrom lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|010
|-
|2
|Boston
|003
|000
|000
|-
|3
LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 8. 2B_Roberts (1), Bemboom (1), Arroyo (1), Bogaerts (1). HR_Diaz (1), Urias (1). SB_Jimenez (1).
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Stowers (Bogaerts), Bogaerts (Stowers).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:47. A_7910
