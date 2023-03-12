New YorkBoston
A.Volpe ss4121R.Tapia cf2010
Rosario rf1000K.Simas cf2010
A.Hicks lf3010T.Casas 1b3010
Dmnguez cf2010Kavadas 1b2000
Cabrera 2b3000A.Dvall dh2111
Seigler c1000Jimenez dh1000
R.Ortga lf3010A.Lendo dh1000
Hrmsllo lf1010C.Arryo 2b3010
Knr-Flf 3b2110Paulino 2b1000
Bstidas 3b2000Rfsnydr rf3000
McKnney 1b2100J.Chcon rf1000
Wi.Difo ss1010B.Dlbec 3b3010
Chparro dh3011Ma.Lugo 3b1000
J.Buers rf2021McGuire c1100
Hardman 1b1000S.Scott c1000
R.Duran c3000G.Allen lf1111
Wstbrok 2b0000Dearden lf2000
Ch.Koss ss2000
M.Mayer ss2010

NY Yankees000210000-3
Boston000210000-3

DP_New York 0, Boston 2. LOB_New York 11, Boston 9. 2B_Volpe (3), Ortega (1), Difo (2), Bauers (1), Casas (2), Mayer (1). 3B_Simas (1), Allen (1). HR_Volpe (2), Duvall (1). SB_Kiner-Falefa 2 (4), Tapia (2). SF_Bauers.

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Gomez310034
Cordero BS, 0-111-343311
Abreu12-320001
Marinaccio100003
Weissert100001
Evans110001
Boston
Houck31-342224
Shugart2-300000
Martin131101
Kelly110011
Mata330022

HBP_by_Gomez (Allen), Houck (Kiner-Falefa).

WP_Mata.

PB_Duran.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Brian Knight; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Junior Valentine;.

T_2:50. A_9540

