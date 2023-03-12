|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|A.Volpe ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|R.Tapia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Simas cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Casas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dmnguez cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kavadas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Dvall dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Seigler c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ortga lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Lendo dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrmsllo lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Arryo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Paulino 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bstidas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Chcon rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dlbec 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chparro dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ma.Lugo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Buers rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|McGuire c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hardman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Scott c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Duran c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Wstbrok 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dearden lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Koss ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mayer ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|NY Yankees
|000
|210
|000
|-
|3
|Boston
|000
|210
|000
|-
|3
DP_New York 0, Boston 2. LOB_New York 11, Boston 9. 2B_Volpe (3), Ortega (1), Difo (2), Bauers (1), Casas (2), Mayer (1). 3B_Simas (1), Allen (1). HR_Volpe (2), Duvall (1). SB_Kiner-Falefa 2 (4), Tapia (2). SF_Bauers.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Gomez
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Cordero BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Abreu
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marinaccio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Weissert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Evans
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Houck
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Shugart
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mata
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
HBP_by_Gomez (Allen), Houck (Kiner-Falefa).
WP_Mata.
PB_Duran.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Brian Knight; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Junior Valentine;.
T_2:50. A_9540
