HoustonBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals344103Totals31454
J.Drden rf2000Hrnndez ss3000
Daniels rf2011N.Sgard ss1000
McCrmck cf2000R.Dvers 3b3000
McKenna cf2000Goodrum 3b1110
J.Myers lf3110C.Arryo 2b2000
Kssnger ph1000E.Vldez 2b2010
C.Julks lf5122T.Casas 1b2110
Kor.Lee c3000D.Palka 1b1001
Ya.Diaz c2000J.Alfro c1110
C.Stbbs 1b2110S.Scott c1000
B.Mdris 1b2120J.Duran lf1100
R.Bnnon 3b1010Ftzgrld lf1000
Whtaker 3b2000Rfsnydr rf2001
Whtcomb 2b2010N.Crook rf2000
Gnzalez ss2000R.Tapia dh2012
Machado ss1010Hrnndez dh2000
G.Allen cf2000
Rafaela cf2000

Houston210000010-4
Boston030000010-4

DP_Houston 0, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 10, Boston 5. 2B_Madris (1), Alfaro (2), Tapia (4). HR_Julks (1). SB_Bannon (2). SF_Palka.

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Dubin233312
Endersby200003
Conn100011
Gordon BS, 0-1121101
Gomez100002
Boston
Pivetta12-353314
Faria1-300000
Jansen100000
Martin100021
Winckowski320024
Mosqueda131102
Booser100001

HBP_by_Garcia (Alfaro), Gordon (Scott).

Balk_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Manny Gonzalez; .

T_2:36. A_8544

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

