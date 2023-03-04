|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|J.Drden rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Daniels rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|N.Sgard ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCrmck cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Myers lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Arryo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kssnger ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Vldez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Julks lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|T.Casas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kor.Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Palka 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ya.Diaz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alfro c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C.Stbbs 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|S.Scott c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mdris 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|J.Duran lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R.Bnnon 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ftzgrld lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Whtaker 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Whtcomb 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Crook rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tapia dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Machado ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnndez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rafaela cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|210
|000
|010
|-
|4
|Boston
|030
|000
|010
|-
|4
DP_Houston 0, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 10, Boston 5. 2B_Madris (1), Alfaro (2), Tapia (4). HR_Julks (1). SB_Bannon (2). SF_Palka.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Dubin
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Endersby
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Conn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gordon BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gomez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Pivetta
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Faria
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Winckowski
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Mosqueda
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Booser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Garcia (Alfaro), Gordon (Scott).
Balk_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Manny Gonzalez; .
T_2:36. A_8544
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.