MinnesotaBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31363Totals29484
L.Arrez 1b4021Hrnndez cf2000
Urshela 3b3000Rfsnydr cf1000
Bchtold 3b1000R.Dvers 3b1111
Krlloff lf2110Tr.Shaw 1b2121
Wallner rf1000C.Arryo ss3000
Mi.Sano dh4010Sanchez ss1010
Jeffers c3112Mrtinez lf3000
E.Jlien 2b0000Marrero c0000
N.Grdon 2b3000Verdugo dh3001
Cntrras cf1000B.Dlbec 3b3121
Garlick rf3000Cordero rf1010
S.Brman c0000Vazquez c2000
Ja.Cave cf3110Stewart lf2000
Morales 1b1000Brd Jr. rf3110
Rbrtson ss2000J.Arauz 2b2000

Minnesota001200000-3
Boston11001001(x)-4

DP_Minnesota 2, Boston 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Boston 6. 2B_Cave (2), Shaw (1), Dalbec (3). HR_Jeffers (1), Devers (5), Dalbec (3). CS_Julien (1). SF_Verdugo.

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Bundy432215
Cotton BS, 0-1121110
Sanchez100000
Cruz100012
Laweryson L, 0-1131110
Boston
Wacha453305
Mosqueda110023
Schreiber100001
Holland W, 1-0200002
Valdez S, 2-2100011

HBP_Berman by_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:34. A_5916

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you