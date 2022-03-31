|Minnesota
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|L.Arrez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hrnndez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bchtold 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Krlloff lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Tr.Shaw 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Wallner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Arryo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Sano dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Mrtinez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Jlien 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grdon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cntrras cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dlbec 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Garlick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|S.Brman c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Cave cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morales 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brd Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rbrtson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Arauz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|200
|000
|-
|3
|Boston
|110
|010
|01(x)
|-
|4
DP_Minnesota 2, Boston 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Boston 6. 2B_Cave (2), Shaw (1), Dalbec (3). HR_Jeffers (1), Devers (5), Dalbec (3). CS_Julien (1). SF_Verdugo.
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Berman by_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:34. A_5916
