AtlantaBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30060Totals335104
Rosario rf3010Hrnndez cf2010
Pearson rf1000Rfsnydr rf3011
Swanson ss3000R.Dvers 3b3011
Grissom ss1000Rosario cf1000
A.Riley 3b3000Bgaerts ss1100
B.Phlip 3b1000J.Arauz 3b2110
Dckrson dh2000Mrtinez dh3010
Jenista ph1000H.Potts dh1000
Heredia cf3010Vazquez c2011
Cmpbell cf1010Co.Wong c1000
Cntrras c1000Tr.Shaw 1b2000
Clmntna c2000R.Ramos 1b1000
Ngowski 1b2000Brd Jr. cf2000
Lgbauer 1b1010Ftzgrld lf2111
R.Goins 2b1010J.Duran cf2120
Gnzalez 2b1000Hmilton ss1000
Frnln V lf2010Sanchez 2b2110
T.Hrris lf1000J.Downs 2b2000

Atlanta000000000-0
Boston10002011x-5

E_Grissom (1), Clementina (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Boston 8. 2B_Refsnyder (1), Vazquez (1), Duran (1). HR_Fitzgerald (2). SB_Wong (1). CS_Duran (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Toussaint L, 0-1241112
Matzek100001
Davidson242204
Burrows100032
Tarnok111002
Rangel111102
Boston
Wacha W, 1-0340011
Hernandez H, 1100003
Feliz H, 1100011
Schreiber H, 1210014
Bracho100000
Ort110002

Umpires_Home, Brian O' First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:46. A_6490

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you