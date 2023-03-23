BostonPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34787Totals364114
J.Duran cf5010On.Cruz ss4010
T.Casas 1b4120D.Maggi 3b0000
Binelas 1b1000Rynolds lf4030
B.Dlbec 3b4112McCtchn dh3000
D.Palka rf2100D LSnts ph1000
M.Ugeto rf1000Santana 1b3000
J.Alfro c3112Swggrty cf0100
Hmilton c0100Swinski cf3000
Goodrum ss3000R.Cstro 2b2112
G.Allen lf3111K.Hayes 3b3120
Hrnndez dh4112Andujar rf1010
N.Yorke 2b3010SmtNjgb rf3111
Paulino 2b1000Marcano ss1000
A.Hdges c3000
Mathias lf1000
Ji-.Bae 2b3021
J.Delay c1000

Boston200022010-7
Pittsburgh020000020-4

DP_Boston 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Boston 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Casas 2 (5), Allen (3), Reynolds (2), Smith-Njigba (2). HR_Dalbec (2), Alfaro (2), Hernandez (1), Castro (2). SB_Marcano (2). SF_Allen.

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Winckowski W, 1-1452202
Bleier H, 1110001
Brasier H, 2110010
Sherriff H, 3120001
Guerrero122210
Jacques S, 1-3100013
Pittsburgh
Underwood Jr.122201
Oviedo L, 1-1442207
De Jong222212
Holderman101120
Zastryzny100003

HBP_by_Jacques (Maggi).

Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Sean Barber; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Ryan Wills; .

T_2:33. A_5384

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

