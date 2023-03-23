|Boston
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|J.Duran cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|On.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Casas 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|D.Maggi 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Binelas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|B.Dlbec 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|McCtchn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Palka rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|D LSnts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Ugeto rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alfro c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Swggrty cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hmilton c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Swinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cstro 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|G.Allen lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hrnndez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Andujar rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Yorke 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|SmtNjgb rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Paulino 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hdges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ji-.Bae 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|J.Delay c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|200
|022
|010
|-
|7
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|020
|-
|4
DP_Boston 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Boston 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Casas 2 (5), Allen (3), Reynolds (2), Smith-Njigba (2). HR_Dalbec (2), Alfaro (2), Hernandez (1), Castro (2). SB_Marcano (2). SF_Allen.
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Jacques (Maggi).
Umpires_Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Sean Barber; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Ryan Wills; .
T_2:33. A_5384
