|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|6
|4
|6
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|Jo.Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Casas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Msner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ftzgrld 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cu.Mead dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Drscoll dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Sgard 3b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|L.Raley rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Trner dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crdenas rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hmilton dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bthncrt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Shenton 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N.Crook lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Arnda 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo rf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Mnzardo 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|W.Abreu rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Clbrson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Bsabe 2b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Ma.Lugo ss
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Tr.Gray 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Dvall cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ni.Dini c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rafaela cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Jones ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Wong c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Simon ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Scott c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wthrspn lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Pters lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|E.Vldez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|140
|-
|6
|Boston
|010
|003
|021
|-
|7
E_Heller (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 6. 2B_Gray (1), Yoshida (1), Lugo (1). 3B_Lugo (1). HR_Raley (1), Basabe (1). SB_Peters (1), Fitzgerald (1), Sogard (1).
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Murphy (Siri).
Umpires_.
T_. A_
