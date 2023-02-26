Tampa BayBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30646Totals30676
Jo.Siri cf2000T.Casas 1b2000
K.Msner cf2000Ftzgrld 1b1100
Cu.Mead dh3000R.Dvers 3b2000
Drscoll dh2000N.Sgard 3b1210
L.Raley rf3111J.Trner dh2000
Crdenas rf1100Hmilton dh1000
Bthncrt c3000Yoshida lf2110
Shenton 3b0100N.Crook lf1100
J.Arnda 1b0000Verdugo rf2021
Mnzardo 1b1100W.Abreu rf2100
Clbrson 2b2000Hrnndez ss2000
O.Bsabe 2b2114Ma.Lugo ss2025
Tr.Gray 3b2010A.Dvall cf2000
Ni.Dini c0100Rafaela cf2000
G.Jones ss2000Co.Wong c1010
R.Simon ss1000S.Scott c2000
Wthrspn lf2000Goodrum 2b2000
T.Pters lf2011E.Vldez 2b1000

Tampa Bay000001140-6
Boston010003021-7

E_Heller (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 6. 2B_Gray (1), Yoshida (1), Lugo (1). 3B_Lugo (1). HR_Raley (1), Basabe (1). SB_Peters (1), Fitzgerald (1), Sogard (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Bradley100000
Bristo121101
Heller110002
Burdi110001
Brewer100003
Schultz2-303332
Muller1-310000
Mercado100002
Perez122211
Boston
Winckowski210013
Murphy100001
Mata100011
Walter100002
Gomez111103
Arias111121
Webb1-314440
Guerrero2-300000
Zeferjahn100001

HBP_by_Murphy (Siri).

Umpires_.

T_. A_

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

