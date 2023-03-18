|Baltimore
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|8
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Arryo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wstburg 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|N.Sgard 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|R.Urias 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kjrstad lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ch.Koss 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mntcstl dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Dvall cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Handley dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|McDnugh cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Stowers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cwser cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D.Palka 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rfsnydr rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fontana rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|N.Crook rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dlbec ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Goodrum ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Klzsvry c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J.Alfro c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|N.Mzara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Tapia dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gi.Lara 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ftzgrld dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Grenier ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Dcker lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|042
|-
|6
|Boston
|002
|300
|04(x)
|-
|9
E_Rodriguez (1), Cordero (3), Decker (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 2. LOB_Baltimore 9, Boston 7. 2B_Urias (2), Kjerstad (2), Hays (2), Mazara (1), Arroyo (3), Devers (2). 3B_McDonough (2). HR_Duvall (3), Alfaro (1). SF_Handley.
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
WP_Crawford, Rodriguez, Schreiber, Voth.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Derek Thomas;.
T_2:51. A_7752
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.