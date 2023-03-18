BaltimoreBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals366126Totals389138
Frazier 2b2000C.Arryo 2b4121
Wstburg 2b2220N.Sgard 2b1110
R.Urias 3b1010R.Dvers 3b4121
Kjrstad lf2111Ch.Koss 3b1000
Mntcstl dh3000A.Dvall cf3122
Handley dh1111McDnugh cf2012
Stowers lf3000T.Casas 1b3000
C.Cwser cf1111D.Palka 1b2000
Au.Hays cf3010Rfsnydr rf3010
Fontana rf2111N.Crook rf1000
O'Hearn 1b2000B.Dlbec ss2100
Cordero 1b3011Goodrum ss1100
J.McCnn c3010McGuire c3000
Klzsvry c1011J.Alfro c1112
N.Mzara rf3010R.Tapia dh3020
Gi.Lara 3b1000Ftzgrld dh1000
J.Mateo ss2000G.Allen lf2100
Grenier ss1000N.Dcker lf1110

Baltimore000000042-6
Boston00230004(x)-9

E_Rodriguez (1), Cordero (3), Decker (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 2. LOB_Baltimore 9, Boston 7. 2B_Urias (2), Kjerstad (2), Hays (2), Mazara (1), Arroyo (3), Devers (2). 3B_McDonough (2). HR_Duvall (3), Alfaro (1). SF_Handley.

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Rodriguez L, 0-132-365223
Bazardo1-310001
Perez110002
Voth354106
Boston
Crawford W, 2-042-330025
Mosqueda1-300021
Martin100000
Bleier110001
Rodriguez1-323310
Thompson2-331101
Schreiber132202

WP_Crawford, Rodriguez, Schreiber, Voth.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Derek Thomas;.

T_2:51. A_7752

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you