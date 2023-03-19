BostonPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32989Totals31555
G.Allen cf4114B.Stott 2b2000
C.Rsier cf1110C.Cnnon 2b1000
Goodrum ss3000Hoskins 1b3111
L.Rvelo ss1000D L Crz 1b1000
A.Lendo ss0100Cstllns rf3012
J.Alfro c3010Mrtinez ss1000
S.Scott c0100Ed.Sosa cf2010
D.Palka 1b2010Pterson lf1000
B.Jrdan 1b1011Guthrie ss3000
N.Crook rf4000C.Frgus cf1000
N.Dcker rf0001J.Haley 3b2000
Ch.Koss 3b4210M.Tatum 3b1000
Ma.Lugo 3b0001W.Wlson lf3000
Ftzgrld lf4111Whitley rf1000
Dearden lf0000McDwell c2210
Hrnndez dh2100D Frtas c1000
N.Sgard 2b3111Roberts dh3212

Boston010104003-9
Philadelphia102020000-5

E_Stott (2), Martinez (1). DP_Boston 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Boston 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Palka (1), Koss (1), Castellanos (1), McDowell (1). HR_Allen (1), Fitzgerald (1), Hoskins (3), Roberts (1). SB_McDowell (1). CS_Goodrum (1), Guthrie (2). SF_Lugo.

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Pivetta444425
Cellucci1-311130
Guerrero W, 1-02-300002
Bello H, 1200003
Brasier H, 1100001
Gomez100003
Philadelphia
Ortiz221122
Cobb110001
Bowden H, 1111110
Jewell H, 3110000
Hernandez L, 0-1, BS, 0-11-314320
Martinez2-300011
Crouse100001
Lehman113212
Killgore110010

HBP_by_Ortiz (Palka), Jewell (Dearden), Killgore (Hernandez).

PB_Alfaro.

Balk_Cellucci.

Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Phil Cuzzi; .

T_3:04. A_10237

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you