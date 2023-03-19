|Boston
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|9
|8
|9
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|5
|G.Allen cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|B.Stott 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Rsier cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C.Cnnon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|L.Rvelo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D L Crz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Lendo ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|J.Alfro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtinez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Scott c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ed.Sosa cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Palka 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pterson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Jrdan 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Guthrie ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Crook rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Frgus cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Dcker rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Haley 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Koss 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|M.Tatum 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Lugo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W.Wlson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ftzgrld lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Whitley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dearden lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McDwell c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hrnndez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|D Frtas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Sgard 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Roberts dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Boston
|010
|104
|003
|-
|9
|Philadelphia
|102
|020
|000
|-
|5
E_Stott (2), Martinez (1). DP_Boston 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Boston 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Palka (1), Koss (1), Castellanos (1), McDowell (1). HR_Allen (1), Fitzgerald (1), Hoskins (3), Roberts (1). SB_McDowell (1). CS_Goodrum (1), Guthrie (2). SF_Lugo.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Pivetta
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Cellucci
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Guerrero W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bello H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brasier H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gomez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Philadelphia
|Ortiz
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Cobb
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bowden H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Jewell H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Martinez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Crouse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lehman
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Killgore
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Ortiz (Palka), Jewell (Dearden), Killgore (Hernandez).
PB_Alfaro.
Balk_Cellucci.
Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Randy Rosenberg; Third, Phil Cuzzi; .
T_3:04. A_10237
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.