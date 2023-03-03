|Boston
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|9
|9
|8
|Totals
|27
|4
|3
|3
|R.Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Slano 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sbato 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Crrea ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Abreu rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|El.Soto ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jimenez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Trner dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Greiner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kpler dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Casas 1b
|2
|3
|1
|1
|M.Urbna dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kavadas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|A.Dvall cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rafaela cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gallo rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B.Dlbec 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|A.Prato rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Sgard 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Se.Gray 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cntrras lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Vldez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sularie lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ftzgrld 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Lugo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|304
|010
|010
|-
|9
|Minnesota
|022
|000
|000
|-
|4
E_Lugo 2 (3), Gray (1), Gordon 2 (2). DP_Boston , Minnesota 1. LOB_Boston 4, Minnesota 11. 2B_Lugo (2). HR_Casas (2), McGuire (1), Hamilton (1), Farmer (1). CS_Rafaela (1).
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Schreiber (Solano), Sherriff (Farmer).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ben May; Third, Erich Bacchus; .
T_2:56. A_5338
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.