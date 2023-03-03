BostonMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37998Totals27433
R.Tapia lf3000D.Slano 1b1000
G.Allen lf2000A.Sbato 1b2010
Verdugo rf2110C.Crrea ss2000
W.Abreu rf2010El.Soto ss3100
Jimenez rf1000Vazquez c2100
J.Trner dh3211Greiner c1000
Goodrum dh2000M.Kpler dh2010
T.Casas 1b2311M.Urbna dh1000
Kavadas 1b1000M.Tylor cf2001
A.Dvall cf2000Grr Jr. cf2000
Rafaela cf1000J.Gallo rf1100
B.Dlbec 3b3121A.Prato rf2000
N.Sgard 3b1000K.Frmer 3b1112
McGuire c3114Se.Gray 3b2000
Hmilton c1111Cntrras lf2000
E.Vldez 2b2000Sularie lf1000
Ftzgrld 2b2000
Hmilton ss2000
Ma.Lugo ss2010

Boston304010010-9
Minnesota022000000-4

E_Lugo 2 (3), Gray (1), Gordon 2 (2). DP_Boston , Minnesota 1. LOB_Boston 4, Minnesota 11. 2B_Lugo (2). HR_Casas (2), McGuire (1), Hamilton (1), Farmer (1). CS_Rafaela (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Paxton12-300001
Gomez1-312221
Schreiber102220
Sherriff110002
Walter210003
Murphy12-310024
Gudino1-300001
Minnesota
Gray12-323003
Blackwood1-310000
Pagan124311
Lopez110000
Headrick221113
Stewart211112
Nordlin100002

HBP_by_Schreiber (Solano), Sherriff (Farmer).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ben May; Third, Erich Bacchus; .

T_2:56. A_5338

