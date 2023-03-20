Los AngelesCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32050Totals3810149
Ta.Ward lf4000J.India 2b4133
Rengifo 2b3010Rynolds ss1010
J.Gomez 2b1000J.Votto dh4000
T.Jones 1b3000W.Bnson dh1010
Plmeiro 1b1010W.Myers 1b4222
Renfroe rf2000Barrero cf1000
J.Adell rf1000Stphnsn c4010
Urshela 3b3010Martini 1b1000
K.Ksser 3b1000J.Frley rf4110
O'Hoppe c2000K.Nwman ss4221
M.Thiss c1000T.Fredl lf3210
K.Padlo dh3000S.Steer 3b3112
Cabbage ph1000C.Pnder lf3111
J.Adams cf2000H.Ramos rf1000
Mrtinez cf1000
Fltcher ss3020

LA Angels000000000-0
Cincinnati00181000(x)-10

E_Ward (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Rengifo (2), Fraley (3), Steer (5), Pinder (2). HR_Myers (1). SB_India (3), Friedl (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Silseth L, 1-131-388812
Vieaux2-321002
Kalish121113
Holder100001
Valdez220003
Cincinnati
Lodolo W, 4-0630038
Sanmartin110001
Gibaut110000
Young100003

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, John Bacon;.

T_2:25. A_4011

