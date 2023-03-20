|Los Angeles
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|9
|Ta.Ward lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.India 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rynolds ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Gomez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Votto dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Jones 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Bnson dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Plmeiro 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|W.Myers 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barrero cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Martini 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Ksser 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Frley rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|O'Hoppe c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Nwman ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|M.Thiss c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Fredl lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|K.Padlo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Steer 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Cabbage ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Adams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|LA Angels
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|810
|00(x)
|-
|10
E_Ward (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Rengifo (2), Fraley (3), Steer (5), Pinder (2). HR_Myers (1). SB_India (3), Friedl (3).
|3
|8
|8
|8
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, John Bacon;.
T_2:25. A_4011
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
