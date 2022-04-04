|Kansas City
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|7
|5
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|10
|N.Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|J.India 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Mssey 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Jorge 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wtt Jr. 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|T.Nquin dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Olvares lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|To.Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Glnnnng ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Stphnsn c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|O'Hearn dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K.Frmer ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|H.Dzier rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|A.Aqino cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|K.Isbel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Snzel cf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Moran 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Rvera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Frley rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blcazar ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Eaton rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|L.Prter c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|220
|000
|-
|6
|Cincinnati
|500
|210
|20(x)
|-
|10
E_Glendinning (1), Mondesi (2), Moustakas (2), Senzel 2 (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Massey (2), Santana (4), Pham (2), Moustakas (4), Moran (3). HR_Witt Jr. (3), Dozier (1), Gallagher (2), Aquino (3), Senzel (1), Fraley (1). SB_India (1), Senzel (2).
|4
|6
|8
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Taylor by_Gutierrez; India by_Keller.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:36. A_1559
