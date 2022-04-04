Kansas CityCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36675Totals35101110
N.Lopez 2b3100J.India 2b1100
M.Mssey 2b2010C.Jorge 2b1000
Wtt Jr. 3b2111T.Nquin dh5010
Olvares lf3120To.Pham lf4110
Bnntndi lf2000Almonte rf1000
Glnnnng ss2000Mstakas 3b4111
Santana 1b4011Stphnsn c3221
O'Hearn dh3100K.Frmer ss3121
H.Dzier rf3112A.Aqino cf1112
K.Isbel cf1000N.Snzel cf4213
Mondesi ss2000C.Moran 1b4010
E.Rvera 3b2000J.Frley rf3112
M.Tylor cf2000Blcazar ss1000
N.Eaton rf1000
Gllgher c3111
L.Prter c1000

Kansas City002220000-6
Cincinnati50021020(x)-10

E_Glendinning (1), Mondesi (2), Moustakas (2), Senzel 2 (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Massey (2), Santana (4), Pham (2), Moustakas (4), Moran (3). HR_Witt Jr. (3), Dozier (1), Gallagher (2), Aquino (3), Senzel (1), Fraley (1). SB_India (1), Senzel (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Keller L, 1-141-368614
Tapia2-310010
Kowar110011
Speier2-332200
Snider1-300000
Coleman100002
Cincinnati
Gutierrez W, 1-1434422
Cessa H, 2122102
Hoffman H, 2110000
Wilson H, 1100002
Moreta100001
Warren110001

HBP_Taylor by_Gutierrez; India by_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:36. A_1559

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you