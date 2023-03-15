|Cincinnati
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|J.India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Blnco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trres 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J.Ngret rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Vsler 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alxnder 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Frley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mssey 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Jorge dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|P.Wlson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|F.Reyes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vllojin c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cstllno lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blcazar 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P.Bates lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bl.Dunn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallace 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Bnson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rgers lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|J.Gzman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Steer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frmin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Trana 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Tylor cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Barrero ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Cross cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|E.Arryo ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Reetz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frchild cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.Rey cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|004
|-
|5
|Kansas City
|100
|010
|100
|-
|3
E_Steer (3), Fairchild (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Fraley (2), Vellojin (1), Fairchild (1), Massey (2). HR_Stephenson (1), Taylor (2), Cross (1). SB_Bates (1). PO_Taylor.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Greene
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Strickland
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kuhnel W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Farmer S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Greinke
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Staumont
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kowar H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Lovelady H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Willeman L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Sikkema
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_by_Greene (Dozier, Taylor), Strickland (Reetz).
WP_Greene.
Umpires_Home, Chris Marco; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Matthew Brown;.
T_2:29. A_6009
