CincinnatiKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33585Totals30333
J.India 2b3000D.Blnco rf3000
J.Trres 2b1001J.Ngret rf1000
J.Votto 1b3000H.Dzier 1b2100
J.Vsler 1b1100Alxnder 1b1000
J.Frley dh3010M.Mssey 2b2011
C.Jorge dh1110P.Wlson 2b1000
Stphnsn c3111F.Reyes lf2000
Vllojin c1011Cstllno lf1000
Blcazar 3b0100P.Bates lf0000
C.Pnder rf3000M.Duffy 3b3000
Bl.Dunn rf1000Wallace 3b1000
W.Bnson lf3010Camargo ss2000
J.Rgers lf1112J.Gzman ss2000
S.Steer 3b3000F.Frmin c4000
M.Trana 1b1000S.Tylor cf1111
Barrero ss2000G.Cross cf2111
E.Arryo ss1010J.Reetz dh2000
Frchild cf2010
Bri.Rey cf0000

Cincinnati010000004-5
Kansas City100010100-3

E_Steer (3), Fairchild (1). DP_Cincinnati 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5. 2B_Fraley (2), Vellojin (1), Fairchild (1), Massey (2). HR_Stephenson (1), Taylor (2), Cross (1). SB_Bates (1). PO_Taylor.

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Greene522107
Young100010
Strickland111101
Kuhnel W, 2-0100011
Farmer S, 1-2100000
Kansas City
Greinke411107
Staumont110001
Kowar H, 1210022
Lovelady H, 3110003
Willeman L, 0-1, BS, 0-12-344412
Sikkema1-300021

HBP_by_Greene (Dozier, Taylor), Strickland (Reetz).

WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, Chris Marco; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Matthew Brown;.

T_2:29. A_6009

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

