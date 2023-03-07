|San Francisco
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|6
|Cnforto dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.India 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|P.Biley dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cllihan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Stphnsn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Toribio 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vsler 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Is.Diaz 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|W.Myers dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Proctor 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Q.McAfe dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Frley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frchild lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Wsely ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder rf
|2
|3
|2
|0
|W.Wlson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hopkins rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Fredl cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Munguia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Siani cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Nwman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Steer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|G.McCry cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Qintana 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rmine c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|101
|010
|000
|-
|3
|Cincinnati
|411
|010
|000
|-
|7
E_Wilson (1), Perez (1), Ramos (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Diaz (1), India 2 (2), Pinder (1), Steer (2). 3B_Schmitt (1). HR_Conforto (2), Diaz (1), Friedl (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Harrison
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Rivera
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rogers
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Long
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Beck
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cincinnati
|Ashcraft
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Sims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kuhnel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Karcher
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nutof
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Ashcraft (Davis).
Balk_Rogers.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Merzel; .
T_. A_3731
