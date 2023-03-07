San FranciscoCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35383Totals357106
Cnforto dh3111J.India 2b3220
P.Biley dh2010Cllihan 2b1000
J.Davis 1b2100Stphnsn 1b3111
Toribio 1b2000J.Vsler 1b1000
Is.Diaz 2b3122W.Myers dh3011
Proctor 2b1000Q.McAfe dh2000
Schmitt 3b3020J.Frley lf3000
Alvarez 3b1000Frchild lf1010
B.Wsely ss2000C.Pnder rf2320
W.Wlson ss1000Hopkins rf1000
Pscotty lf3000T.Fredl cf3123
Munguia lf1000M.Siani cf1000
R.Perez c3010K.Nwman ss1000
A.Wynns c1000R.Mrtin ss2000
H.Ramos rf3010S.Steer 3b3011
Wlliams rf1000Qintana 3b1000
G.McCry cf3000L.Maile c3000
A.Rmine c1000

San Francisco101010000-3
Cincinnati41101000(x)-7

E_Wilson (1), Perez (1), Ramos (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Cincinnati 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Diaz (1), India 2 (2), Pinder (1), Steer (2). 3B_Schmitt (1). HR_Conforto (2), Diaz (1), Friedl (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Harrison L, 0-112-355512
Rivera1-300010
Rogers, Ta.121101
Rogers, Ty.100011
Long231112
Beck200004
Cincinnati
Ashcraft W, 1-0332212
Sims110002
Kuhnel121100
Karcher110011
Guerrero100001
Nutof100002
Wynne110001

HBP_by_Ashcraft (Davis).

WP_Harrison.

Balk_Ty.Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Dan Merzel;.

T_2:29. A_3731

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you