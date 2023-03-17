|Cleveland
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|St.Kwan lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.India 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Votto 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Trana 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Prroy 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Bell dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hopkins rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S.Rmero dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stphnsn c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|J.Nylor 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Frley lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Bnson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Arias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Steer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Qintana 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lvstida c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Csali dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|M.Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cllahan dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrero ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|J.Trres ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|-
|1
|Cincinnati
|003
|200
|20(x)
|-
|7
E_Gallagher (1), Steer (4), Torres (2). DP_Cleveland 1, Cincinnati 3. LOB_Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Casali (2), Barrero (2). 3B_Barrero (2). HR_Fraley (3). SB_Romero (1), Votto (1), Fraley (4).
|3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
PB_Lavastida.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jose Navas; .
T_. A_5441
