ClevelandCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28151Totals337107
St.Kwan lf3020J.India 2b4122
Rosario ss3000J.Votto 1b2010
Ramirez 3b3010M.Trana 1b1000
E.Prroy 3b1000W.Myers rf4010
Jo.Bell dh2000Hopkins rf0100
S.Rmero dh1100Stphnsn c4021
J.Nylor 1b3011J.Frley lf4112
Brennan rf3000W.Bnson cf4000
G.Arias 2b3000S.Steer 3b3000
Gllgher c2000Qintana 3b1000
Lvstida c1000C.Csali dh2210
M.Straw cf2010Cllahan dh1000
Gnzalez cf1000Barrero ss2222
J.Trres ss1000

Cleveland000000100-1
Cincinnati00320020(x)-7

E_Gallagher (1), Steer (4), Torres (2). DP_Cleveland 1, Cincinnati 3. LOB_Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Casali (2), Barrero (2). 3B_Barrero (2). HR_Fraley (3). SB_Romero (1), Votto (1), Fraley (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Civale L, 2-232-353314
Hanner1-322210
Morgan110002
Curry222211
Kelly100002
Cincinnati
Ashcraft W, 2-1420005
Sousa100000
Law120000
Kuhnel111111
Strickland100001
Farmer100003

PB_Lavastida.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hanahan; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jose Navas; .

T_. A_5441

