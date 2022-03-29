|Cincinnati
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|B.Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|B.Mller 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Slano ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|R.Dorow ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Trres ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Grver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Votto 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Snzel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tanielu 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hopkins rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Moran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De Leon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Solak 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Buers dh
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tnrwicz dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.White cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Fredl lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mrsnick lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gilliam lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Alm Jr. rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Siani cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|202
|020
|-
|7
|Texas
|001
|000
|000
|-
|1
E_Hopkins (1), Moran 2 (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, Texas 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Texas 3. 2B_Miller (2), Solak (1). HR_Friedl (2). SB_Torres (1), Senzel (1), Almora Jr. (1), Siani (1), Marisnick (1). CS_Stephenson (1), White (1).
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Anderson, Polley.
Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Adam Hamari;.
T_3:08. A_2363
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.