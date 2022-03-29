CincinnatiTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals367116Totals31141
B.Drury 2b4012B.Mller 3b3010
D.Slano ss2011R.Dorow ss1010
J.Trres ss3011M.Grver c3000
Stphnsn c4030Viloria c1000
J.Votto 1b5010Na.Lowe 1b3000
N.Snzel cf3100Tanielu 1b1000
Hopkins rf1010Calhoun rf3000
C.Moran 3b4000Mrtinez rf1000
De Leon 3b1000N.Solak 2b3010
J.Buers dh1300Calhoun dh3000
Tnrwicz dh1000E.White cf3010
T.Fredl lf4112Mrsnick lf3100
Gilliam lf1000Hrnndez ss3001
Alm Jr. rf1110
M.Siani cf1110

Cincinnati001202020-7
Texas001000000-1

E_Hopkins (1), Moran 2 (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, Texas 1. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Texas 3. 2B_Miller (2), Solak (1). HR_Friedl (2). SB_Torres (1), Senzel (1), Almora Jr. (1), Siani (1), Marisnick (1). CS_Stephenson (1), White (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Sanmartin W, 1-0311001
Lodolo H, 1310003
Strickland100001
Farmer110001
Hendrix110002
Texas
Howard351103
Moore L, 0-1213342
Polley1-300010
Tiedemann2-321101
Santana101110
Anderson111121
Robert120002

WP_Anderson, Polley.

Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Adam Hamari;.

T_3:08. A_2363

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you