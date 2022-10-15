|Elon
|3
|7
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Rhode Island
|0
|3
|7
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
ELON_FG Davis 33, 04:29
Second Quarter
URI_FG Leonard 21, 12:44
ELON_Hampton 4 run (Davis kick), 06:13
Third Quarter
URI_Hill 7 run (Leonard kick), 00:17
Fourth Quarter
URI_Martin 16 interception return (Leonard kick), 08:37
|ELON
|URI
|First downs
|17
|17
|Rushes-yards
|38-133
|32-200
|Passing
|130
|201
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-28-1
|17-29-0
|Return Yards
|42
|51
|Punts-Avg.
|5-47.0
|5-29.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|4-35
|6-65
|Time of Possession
|31:50
|28:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Elon, Ja. Hampton 20-81, Ma. McKay 10-22, DJ. Moyer 5-22, Ma. Griffin 3-8. Rhode Island, Ma. Deshields 18-127, Ka. Hill 13-73, Team 1-0.
PASSING_Elon, Ma. McKay 14-28-1-130. Rhode Island, Ka. Hill 17-29-0-201.
RECEIVING_Elon, Br. Daughtry 5-55, Jo. Miller 4-29, Ch. Brayboy 1-16, Ma. Griffin 1-12, Jo. Bonner 1-10, Ja. Parham 1-8, Ch. Da-Silva 1-0. Rhode Island, Ka. Summers 5-74, Ca. Warren 4-55, Ed. Lee 4-38, Ma. Deshields 1-12, Da. Savedge 2-11, Pa. Woods 1-11.
