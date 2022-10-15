Elon370010
Rhode Island037717

First Quarter

ELON_FG Davis 33, 04:29

Second Quarter

URI_FG Leonard 21, 12:44

ELON_Hampton 4 run (Davis kick), 06:13

Third Quarter

URI_Hill 7 run (Leonard kick), 00:17

Fourth Quarter

URI_Martin 16 interception return (Leonard kick), 08:37

ELONURI
First downs1717
Rushes-yards38-13332-200
Passing130201
Comp-Att-Int14-28-117-29-0
Return Yards4251
Punts-Avg.5-47.05-29.8
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalty-Yards4-356-65
Time of Possession31:5028:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Elon, Ja. Hampton 20-81, Ma. McKay 10-22, DJ. Moyer 5-22, Ma. Griffin 3-8. Rhode Island, Ma. Deshields 18-127, Ka. Hill 13-73, Team 1-0.

PASSING_Elon, Ma. McKay 14-28-1-130. Rhode Island, Ka. Hill 17-29-0-201.

RECEIVING_Elon, Br. Daughtry 5-55, Jo. Miller 4-29, Ch. Brayboy 1-16, Ma. Griffin 1-12, Jo. Bonner 1-10, Ja. Parham 1-8, Ch. Da-Silva 1-0. Rhode Island, Ka. Summers 5-74, Ca. Warren 4-55, Ed. Lee 4-38, Ma. Deshields 1-12, Da. Savedge 2-11, Pa. Woods 1-11.

