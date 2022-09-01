Rhode Island7771435
Stony Brook770014

First Quarter

STON_Lloyd 20 fumble return (Guglielmello kick), 10:14

URI_Woods 7 pass from Hill (DeBolt kick), 02:48

Second Quarter

URI_Jones 35 interception return (DeBolt kick), 10:50

STON_Lawton 2 run (Guglielmello kick), 00:50

Third Quarter

URI_Lee 32 pass from Hill (DeBolt kick), 03:31

Fourth Quarter

URI_Hill 10 run (DeBolt kick), 12:24

URI_DeShields 2 run (DeBolt kick), 01:35

URISTON
First downs2116
Rushes-yards35-15143-167
Passing23683
Comp-Att-Int17-32-08-24-3
Return Yards70109
Punts-Avg.2-40.04-37.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalty-Yards3-202-20
Time of Possession29:1230:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Rhode Island, Ja. Smith 13-81, Ma. Deshields 11-65, Ka. Hill 10-5, Ke. Bonner-Steward 1-0. Stony Brook, Jo. Zamot 15-83, Ty. Lawton 20-46, Ja. Cook 8-38.

PASSING_Rhode Island, Ka. Hill 17-32-0-236. Stony Brook, Jo. Zamot 6-16-1-74, Da. Bryden 2-8-2-9.

RECEIVING_Rhode Island, Ed. Lee 6-87, Ka. Summers 3-41, Ga. Sloat 1-38, Ca. Warren 2-34, Da. Savedge 2-20, Pa. Woods 2-8, Ma. Deshields 1-8. Stony Brook, Da. Caffrey 2-20, Sh. Harris Jr. 1-18, Ty. Lawton 1-15, Kh. Newton 1-12, Ty. Devera 1-9, RJ. Lamarre 1-8, Te. Afful 1-1.

