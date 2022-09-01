|Rhode Island
|7
|7
|7
|14
|—
|35
|Stony Brook
|7
|7
|0
|0
|—
|14
First Quarter
STON_Lloyd 20 fumble return (Guglielmello kick), 10:14
URI_Woods 7 pass from Hill (DeBolt kick), 02:48
Second Quarter
URI_Jones 35 interception return (DeBolt kick), 10:50
STON_Lawton 2 run (Guglielmello kick), 00:50
Third Quarter
URI_Lee 32 pass from Hill (DeBolt kick), 03:31
Fourth Quarter
URI_Hill 10 run (DeBolt kick), 12:24
URI_DeShields 2 run (DeBolt kick), 01:35
|URI
|STON
|First downs
|21
|16
|Rushes-yards
|35-151
|43-167
|Passing
|236
|83
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-32-0
|8-24-3
|Return Yards
|70
|109
|Punts-Avg.
|2-40.0
|4-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|3-20
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|29:12
|30:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Rhode Island, Ja. Smith 13-81, Ma. Deshields 11-65, Ka. Hill 10-5, Ke. Bonner-Steward 1-0. Stony Brook, Jo. Zamot 15-83, Ty. Lawton 20-46, Ja. Cook 8-38.
PASSING_Rhode Island, Ka. Hill 17-32-0-236. Stony Brook, Jo. Zamot 6-16-1-74, Da. Bryden 2-8-2-9.
RECEIVING_Rhode Island, Ed. Lee 6-87, Ka. Summers 3-41, Ga. Sloat 1-38, Ca. Warren 2-34, Da. Savedge 2-20, Pa. Woods 2-8, Ma. Deshields 1-8. Stony Brook, Da. Caffrey 2-20, Sh. Harris Jr. 1-18, Ty. Lawton 1-15, Kh. Newton 1-12, Ty. Devera 1-9, RJ. Lamarre 1-8, Te. Afful 1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.