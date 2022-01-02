FGFTReb
AMERICAN INTERNATIONALMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batista306-192-26-142414
Covington140-10-00-0000
Golding150-40-00-1120
Miller271-60-00-1212
Vidal234-70-01-2239
Hubb295-121-20-22013
Hicks243-90-00-3139
Jordan212-40-02-5204
Washington150-62-42-6122
Lopes10-00-00-0100
Weston11-10-00-0002
Totals20022-695-811-34141555

Percentages: FG .319, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hicks 3-7, Hubb 2-8, Vidal 1-2, Golding 0-1, Batista 0-2, Miller 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Covington, Hubb, Vidal, Washington).

Turnovers: 12 (Hubb 3, Batista 2, Covington 2, Miller 2, Vidal 2, Golding).

Steals: 11 (Batista 4, Hicks 2, Covington, Golding, Hubb, Jordan, Miller).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
RHODE ISLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Makhi.Mitchell287-85-93-81119
Makhe.Mitchell160-42-20-4132
El-Amin235-60-00-21114
Leggett142-61-10-3216
Sheppard281-70-00-3212
Martin222-55-84-11219
Carey203-90-01-5207
Thomas201-30-01-4502
Ayo-Faleye171-50-01-3012
Berry123-50-01-3017
Totals20025-5813-2011-46161070

Percentages: FG .431, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (El-Amin 4-5, Carey 1-1, Berry 1-3, Leggett 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Ayo-Faleye 0-2, Martin 0-2, Sheppard 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Martin 2, Ayo-Faleye, Carey, Makhe.Mitchell).

Turnovers: 18 (Makhi.Mitchell 6, Leggett 3, Carey 2, Makhe.Mitchell 2, Sheppard 2, Ayo-Faleye, Martin, Thomas).

Steals: 7 (Ayo-Faleye 2, Leggett 2, Makhi.Mitchell, Martin, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

American International223355
Rhode Island353570

A_3,662 (7,657).

A_3,662 (7,657).

