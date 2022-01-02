|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batista
|30
|6-19
|2-2
|6-14
|2
|4
|14
|Covington
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Golding
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Miller
|27
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Vidal
|23
|4-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|9
|Hubb
|29
|5-12
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|13
|Hicks
|24
|3-9
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|9
|Jordan
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|0
|4
|Washington
|15
|0-6
|2-4
|2-6
|1
|2
|2
|Lopes
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Weston
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-69
|5-8
|11-34
|14
|15
|55
Percentages: FG .319, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hicks 3-7, Hubb 2-8, Vidal 1-2, Golding 0-1, Batista 0-2, Miller 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Covington, Hubb, Vidal, Washington).
Turnovers: 12 (Hubb 3, Batista 2, Covington 2, Miller 2, Vidal 2, Golding).
Steals: 11 (Batista 4, Hicks 2, Covington, Golding, Hubb, Jordan, Miller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RHODE ISLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Makhi.Mitchell
|28
|7-8
|5-9
|3-8
|1
|1
|19
|Makhe.Mitchell
|16
|0-4
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|2
|El-Amin
|23
|5-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|14
|Leggett
|14
|2-6
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|1
|6
|Sheppard
|28
|1-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|2
|Martin
|22
|2-5
|5-8
|4-11
|2
|1
|9
|Carey
|20
|3-9
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|0
|7
|Thomas
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|0
|2
|Ayo-Faleye
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Berry
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|13-20
|11-46
|16
|10
|70
Percentages: FG .431, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (El-Amin 4-5, Carey 1-1, Berry 1-3, Leggett 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Ayo-Faleye 0-2, Martin 0-2, Sheppard 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Martin 2, Ayo-Faleye, Carey, Makhe.Mitchell).
Turnovers: 18 (Makhi.Mitchell 6, Leggett 3, Carey 2, Makhe.Mitchell 2, Sheppard 2, Ayo-Faleye, Martin, Thomas).
Steals: 7 (Ayo-Faleye 2, Leggett 2, Makhi.Mitchell, Martin, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|American International
|22
|33
|—
|55
|Rhode Island
|35
|35
|—
|70
A_3,662 (7,657).