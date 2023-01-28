FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doucoure153-61-21-6017
F.Drame293-50-11-4157
H.Drame242-60-00-4036
Brantley385-123-40-16215
Marrero172-62-22-4117
Nickelberry264-104-61-42116
Shepherd252-61-11-4125
Brickus150-22-20-1222
Gill112-40-01-2025
Totals20023-5713-187-30141970

Percentages: FG .404, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Nickelberry 4-8, Brantley 2-4, H.Drame 2-5, F.Drame 1-1, Gill 1-2, Marrero 1-3, Brickus 0-1, Shepherd 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (F.Drame 2, Brickus, Doucoure, Gill).

Turnovers: 12 (Brickus 3, H.Drame 2, Nickelberry 2, Brantley, Doucoure, F.Drame, Gill, Shepherd).

Steals: 5 (Brantley 3, Doucoure, Nickelberry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
RHODE ISLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Samb220-20-02-2040
Carey347-174-60-51218
Freeman234-111-41-62112
Leggett377-123-31-64020
Martin274-71-54-80110
Weston252-70-01-5214
Thomas242-42-31-5236
Tchikou61-10-00-0012
Stewart20-00-00-0010
Totals20027-6111-2110-37111472

Percentages: FG .443, FT .524.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Leggett 3-5, Freeman 3-7, Martin 1-1, Thomas 0-1, Weston 0-1, Carey 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carey 2, Tchikou).

Turnovers: 14 (Carey 3, Freeman 3, Leggett 3, Martin, Stewart, Tchikou, Thomas, Weston).

Steals: 4 (Carey, Leggett, Martin, Tchikou).

Technical Fouls: None.

La Salle403070
Rhode Island294372

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you