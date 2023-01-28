|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doucoure
|15
|3-6
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|1
|7
|F.Drame
|29
|3-5
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|5
|7
|H.Drame
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|6
|Brantley
|38
|5-12
|3-4
|0-1
|6
|2
|15
|Marrero
|17
|2-6
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|7
|Nickelberry
|26
|4-10
|4-6
|1-4
|2
|1
|16
|Shepherd
|25
|2-6
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|2
|5
|Brickus
|15
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Gill
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|5
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|13-18
|7-30
|14
|19
|70
Percentages: FG .404, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Nickelberry 4-8, Brantley 2-4, H.Drame 2-5, F.Drame 1-1, Gill 1-2, Marrero 1-3, Brickus 0-1, Shepherd 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (F.Drame 2, Brickus, Doucoure, Gill).
Turnovers: 12 (Brickus 3, H.Drame 2, Nickelberry 2, Brantley, Doucoure, F.Drame, Gill, Shepherd).
Steals: 5 (Brantley 3, Doucoure, Nickelberry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RHODE ISLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Samb
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|0
|Carey
|34
|7-17
|4-6
|0-5
|1
|2
|18
|Freeman
|23
|4-11
|1-4
|1-6
|2
|1
|12
|Leggett
|37
|7-12
|3-3
|1-6
|4
|0
|20
|Martin
|27
|4-7
|1-5
|4-8
|0
|1
|10
|Weston
|25
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|4
|Thomas
|24
|2-4
|2-3
|1-5
|2
|3
|6
|Tchikou
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Stewart
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|11-21
|10-37
|11
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .443, FT .524.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Leggett 3-5, Freeman 3-7, Martin 1-1, Thomas 0-1, Weston 0-1, Carey 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Carey 2, Tchikou).
Turnovers: 14 (Carey 3, Freeman 3, Leggett 3, Martin, Stewart, Tchikou, Thomas, Weston).
Steals: 4 (Carey, Leggett, Martin, Tchikou).
Technical Fouls: None.
|La Salle
|40
|30
|—
|70
|Rhode Island
|29
|43
|—
|72
.
