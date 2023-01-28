LA SALLE (8-13)
Doucoure 3-6 1-2 7, F.Drame 3-5 0-1 7, H.Drame 2-6 0-0 6, Brantley 5-12 3-4 15, Marrero 2-6 2-2 7, Nickelberry 4-10 4-6 16, Shepherd 2-6 1-1 5, Brickus 0-2 2-2 2, Gill 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 23-57 13-18 70.
RHODE ISLAND (8-13)
Samb 0-2 0-0 0, Carey 7-17 4-6 18, Freeman 4-11 1-4 12, Leggett 7-12 3-3 20, Martin 4-7 1-5 10, Weston 2-7 0-0 4, Thomas 2-4 2-3 6, Tchikou 1-1 0-0 2, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 11-21 72.
Halftime_La Salle 40-29. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 11-27 (Nickelberry 4-8, Brantley 2-4, H.Drame 2-5, F.Drame 1-1, Gill 1-2, Marrero 1-3, Brickus 0-1, Shepherd 0-3), Rhode Island 7-17 (Leggett 3-5, Freeman 3-7, Martin 1-1, Thomas 0-1, Weston 0-1, Carey 0-2). Fouled Out_F.Drame. Rebounds_La Salle 30 (Doucoure 6), Rhode Island 37 (Martin 8). Assists_La Salle 14 (Brantley 6), Rhode Island 11 (Leggett 4). Total Fouls_La Salle 19, Rhode Island 14.
