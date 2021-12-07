SACRED HEART (3-6)
Galette 1-5 1-2 3, Johnson 1-4 1-2 3, Reilly 3-8 0-0 8, Sixsmith 1-4 0-0 2, Ty.Thomas 10-18 3-4 30, Watson 4-7 4-4 14, Dutreil 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-48 9-12 62.
RHODE ISLAND (6-3)
Makhi.Mitchell 5-6 1-3 11, Makhe.Mitchell 7-12 0-0 14, El-Amin 4-6 1-2 11, Leggett 5-11 0-0 12, Sheppard 1-3 0-0 3, Martin 3-8 1-2 7, S.Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Walker 5-7 0-0 10, Ayo-Faleye 0-1 0-0 0, Berry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 3-7 72.
Halftime_Sacred Heart 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 11-31 (Ty.Thomas 7-14, Watson 2-5, Reilly 2-6, Johnson 0-1, Galette 0-2, Sixsmith 0-3), Rhode Island 5-12 (El-Amin 2-3, Leggett 2-3, Sheppard 1-2, Berry 0-1, Martin 0-1, S.Thomas 0-2). Rebounds_Sacred Heart 21 (Galette 8), Rhode Island 35 (Walker 8). Assists_Sacred Heart 15 (Reilly 7), Rhode Island 15 (S.Thomas 5). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 13, Rhode Island 11. A_4,928 (7,657).