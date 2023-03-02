RHODE ISLAND (9-20)
Stewart 3-5 0-0 8, Carey 5-8 6-7 17, Leggett 6-19 7-7 20, Martin 3-7 0-0 7, Se.Thomas 4-10 1-2 11, Weston 2-4 1-1 5, Tchikou 4-5 3-4 11, Samb 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 18-21 79.
LOYOLA CHICAGO (9-20)
Alston 2-5 2-4 6, Golden 0-0 0-0 0, Norris 4-10 4-6 15, Quinn 4-7 2-2 10, Schwieger 1-3 0-0 3, Edwards 5-13 3-3 16, Welch 3-5 1-3 7, Wilson 4-5 0-0 8, Kennedy 3-6 4-4 10, Hutson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-55 16-22 77.
Halftime_Rhode Island 44-37. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 7-20 (Stewart 2-3, Se.Thomas 2-6, Carey 1-2, Martin 1-2, Leggett 1-7), Loyola Chicago 7-21 (Edwards 3-8, Norris 3-8, Schwieger 1-3, Alston 0-1, Kennedy 0-1). Rebounds_Rhode Island 31 (Leggett 7), Loyola Chicago 26 (Alston 10). Assists_Rhode Island 14 (Se.Thomas 5), Loyola Chicago 18 (Norris 5). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 17, Loyola Chicago 15. A_3,003 (4,486).
