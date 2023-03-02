FGFTReb
RHODE ISLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stewart263-50-00-2138
Carey335-86-71-63217
Leggett356-197-73-74320
Martin373-70-01-5117
Se.Thomas314-101-20-45411
Weston242-41-11-4025
Tchikou104-53-40-10211
Samb40-20-02-2000
Totals20027-6018-218-31141779

Percentages: FG .450, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Stewart 2-3, Se.Thomas 2-6, Carey 1-2, Martin 1-2, Leggett 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Leggett, Samb, Se.Thomas, Tchikou).

Turnovers: 7 (Carey 3, Leggett, Se.Thomas, Tchikou, Weston).

Steals: 7 (Carey 2, Leggett 2, Martin, Se.Thomas, Weston).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOYOLA CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alston272-52-42-10136
Golden80-00-01-1210
Norris394-104-61-25115
Quinn224-72-20-12210
Schwieger181-30-00-2243
Edwards255-133-31-33016
Welch223-51-30-3107
Wilson194-50-00-2118
Kennedy173-64-40-01210
Hutson31-10-01-2012
Totals20027-5516-226-26181577

Percentages: FG .491, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Edwards 3-8, Norris 3-8, Schwieger 1-3, Alston 0-1, Kennedy 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Edwards 3, Alston 2, Golden, Schwieger, Wilson).

Turnovers: 7 (Alston 2, Norris 2, Edwards, Schwieger, Welch).

Steals: 5 (Norris 3, Alston, Edwards).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rhode Island443579
Loyola Chicago374077

A_3,003 (4,486).

