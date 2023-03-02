|FG
|Reb
|RHODE ISLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|26
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|8
|Carey
|33
|5-8
|6-7
|1-6
|3
|2
|17
|Leggett
|35
|6-19
|7-7
|3-7
|4
|3
|20
|Martin
|37
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|7
|Se.Thomas
|31
|4-10
|1-2
|0-4
|5
|4
|11
|Weston
|24
|2-4
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|Tchikou
|10
|4-5
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|11
|Samb
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-60
|18-21
|8-31
|14
|17
|79
Percentages: FG .450, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Stewart 2-3, Se.Thomas 2-6, Carey 1-2, Martin 1-2, Leggett 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Leggett, Samb, Se.Thomas, Tchikou).
Turnovers: 7 (Carey 3, Leggett, Se.Thomas, Tchikou, Weston).
Steals: 7 (Carey 2, Leggett 2, Martin, Se.Thomas, Weston).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alston
|27
|2-5
|2-4
|2-10
|1
|3
|6
|Golden
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|0
|Norris
|39
|4-10
|4-6
|1-2
|5
|1
|15
|Quinn
|22
|4-7
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|10
|Schwieger
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|3
|Edwards
|25
|5-13
|3-3
|1-3
|3
|0
|16
|Welch
|22
|3-5
|1-3
|0-3
|1
|0
|7
|Wilson
|19
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Kennedy
|17
|3-6
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|2
|10
|Hutson
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|16-22
|6-26
|18
|15
|77
Percentages: FG .491, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Edwards 3-8, Norris 3-8, Schwieger 1-3, Alston 0-1, Kennedy 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Edwards 3, Alston 2, Golden, Schwieger, Wilson).
Turnovers: 7 (Alston 2, Norris 2, Edwards, Schwieger, Welch).
Steals: 5 (Norris 3, Alston, Edwards).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rhode Island
|44
|35
|—
|79
|Loyola Chicago
|37
|40
|—
|77
A_3,003 (4,486).
