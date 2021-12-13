FGFTReb
RHODE ISLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Makhe.Mitchell302-55-71-8459
Makhi.Mitchell307-122-24-100416
El-Amin150-22-21-3212
Leggett262-83-40-2349
Sheppard308-136-60-82125
Martin262-30-00-1045
Walker163-60-01-3136
Carey143-31-20-1008
S.Thomas101-20-00-2002
Ayo-Faleye20-00-00-0000
Berry10-10-00-0000
Totals20028-5519-237-38122282

Percentages: FG .509, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Sheppard 3-5, Leggett 2-5, Carey 1-1, Martin 1-2, Berry 0-1, El-Amin 0-1, Makhi.Mitchell 0-1, S.Thomas 0-1, Makhe.Mitchell 0-2, Walker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Makhe.Mitchell 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Makhi.Mitchell 4, Sheppard 3, Makhe.Mitchell 2, S.Thomas 2, Carey, Leggett, Walker).

Steals: 8 (Leggett 2, Sheppard 2, Makhe.Mitchell, Martin, S.Thomas, Walker).

Technical Fouls: Mitchell, 16:14 second.

FGFTReb
MILWAUKEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Simms172-52-20-1046
St. Pierre161-33-52-4155
Baldwin251-83-40-4236
Gholston355-114-72-71216
Lathon262-60-00-3234
J.Thomas254-91-10-5109
Newby213-44-40-01212
Baker150-30-00-1020
Bol150-00-00-0020
Hancock20-00-00-0000
Sinani20-00-00-0000
Ross10-00-00-0000
Totals20018-4917-234-2582458

Percentages: FG .367, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Gholston 2-3, Newby 2-3, Baldwin 1-6, Baker 0-2, J.Thomas 0-2, Lathon 0-3, Simms 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (St. Pierre).

Turnovers: 12 (J.Thomas 3, Baker 2, Gholston 2, St. Pierre 2, Baldwin, Bol, Lathon).

Steals: 6 (Baldwin 2, Gholston, Newby, Simms, St. Pierre).

Technical Fouls: St. Pierre, 11:59 second; Panthers, 4:54 second.

Rhode Island344882
Milwaukee213758

A_2,380 (10,783).

