|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RHODE ISLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Makhe.Mitchell
|30
|2-5
|5-7
|1-8
|4
|5
|9
|Makhi.Mitchell
|30
|7-12
|2-2
|4-10
|0
|4
|16
|El-Amin
|15
|0-2
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|2
|Leggett
|26
|2-8
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|4
|9
|Sheppard
|30
|8-13
|6-6
|0-8
|2
|1
|25
|Martin
|26
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|5
|Walker
|16
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Carey
|14
|3-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|8
|S.Thomas
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Ayo-Faleye
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Berry
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-55
|19-23
|7-38
|12
|22
|82
Percentages: FG .509, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Sheppard 3-5, Leggett 2-5, Carey 1-1, Martin 1-2, Berry 0-1, El-Amin 0-1, Makhi.Mitchell 0-1, S.Thomas 0-1, Makhe.Mitchell 0-2, Walker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Makhe.Mitchell 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Makhi.Mitchell 4, Sheppard 3, Makhe.Mitchell 2, S.Thomas 2, Carey, Leggett, Walker).
Steals: 8 (Leggett 2, Sheppard 2, Makhe.Mitchell, Martin, S.Thomas, Walker).
Technical Fouls: Mitchell, 16:14 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Simms
|17
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|6
|St. Pierre
|16
|1-3
|3-5
|2-4
|1
|5
|5
|Baldwin
|25
|1-8
|3-4
|0-4
|2
|3
|6
|Gholston
|35
|5-11
|4-7
|2-7
|1
|2
|16
|Lathon
|26
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|4
|J.Thomas
|25
|4-9
|1-1
|0-5
|1
|0
|9
|Newby
|21
|3-4
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|2
|12
|Baker
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Bol
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Hancock
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sinani
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ross
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-49
|17-23
|4-25
|8
|24
|58
Percentages: FG .367, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Gholston 2-3, Newby 2-3, Baldwin 1-6, Baker 0-2, J.Thomas 0-2, Lathon 0-3, Simms 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (St. Pierre).
Turnovers: 12 (J.Thomas 3, Baker 2, Gholston 2, St. Pierre 2, Baldwin, Bol, Lathon).
Steals: 6 (Baldwin 2, Gholston, Newby, Simms, St. Pierre).
Technical Fouls: St. Pierre, 11:59 second; Panthers, 4:54 second.
|Rhode Island
|34
|48
|—
|82
|Milwaukee
|21
|37
|—
|58
A_2,380 (10,783).