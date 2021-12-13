RHODE ISLAND (8-3)
Makhe.Mitchell 2-5 5-7 9, Makhi.Mitchell 7-12 2-2 16, El-Amin 0-2 2-2 2, Leggett 2-8 3-4 9, Sheppard 8-13 6-6 25, Martin 2-3 0-0 5, Walker 3-6 0-0 6, Carey 3-3 1-2 8, S.Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Ayo-Faleye 0-0 0-0 0, Berry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 19-23 82.
MILWAUKEE (2-8)
Simms 2-5 2-2 6, St. Pierre 1-3 3-5 5, Baldwin 1-8 3-4 6, Gholston 5-11 4-7 16, Lathon 2-6 0-0 4, J.Thomas 4-9 1-1 9, Newby 3-4 4-4 12, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Bol 0-0 0-0 0, Hancock 0-0 0-0 0, Sinani 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 17-23 58.
Halftime_Rhode Island 34-21. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 7-21 (Sheppard 3-5, Leggett 2-5, Carey 1-1, Martin 1-2, Berry 0-1, El-Amin 0-1, Makhi.Mitchell 0-1, S.Thomas 0-1, Makhe.Mitchell 0-2, Walker 0-2), Milwaukee 5-22 (Gholston 2-3, Newby 2-3, Baldwin 1-6, Baker 0-2, J.Thomas 0-2, Lathon 0-3, Simms 0-3). Fouled Out_Makhe.Mitchell, St. Pierre. Rebounds_Rhode Island 38 (Makhi.Mitchell 10), Milwaukee 25 (Gholston 7). Assists_Rhode Island 12 (Makhe.Mitchell 4), Milwaukee 8 (Baldwin, Lathon 2). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 22, Milwaukee 24. A_2,380 (10,783).