RICE (16-15)
Fiedler 5-7 2-2 12, Evee 0-6 8-11 8, McBride 3-4 0-0 6, Mullins 5-11 3-6 13, Pierre 7-14 1-1 16, Poteat 4-5 1-4 9, Abercrombie 3-6 0-0 9, Sheffield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 15-24 73.
CHARLOTTE (17-14)
Khalifa 4-6 0-0 9, Butler 6-16 2-4 16, Threadgill 1-3 0-0 3, Trapp 4-9 3-3 12, Young 6-21 1-1 14, Braswell 2-4 0-0 5, Vasic 0-5 0-0 0, Cannon 0-2 0-0 0, Francois 0-1 0-0 0, Garcia 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-69 6-8 61.
Halftime_Rice 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Rice 4-18 (Abercrombie 3-5, Pierre 1-7, Mullins 0-2, Evee 0-4), Charlotte 7-28 (Butler 2-5, Khalifa 1-2, Braswell 1-3, Threadgill 1-3, Trapp 1-3, Young 1-8, Cannon 0-2, Vasic 0-2). Fouled Out_Khalifa. Rebounds_Rice 34 (Fiedler, Pierre 8), Charlotte 40 (Butler, Trapp 12). Assists_Rice 12 (Fiedler 6), Charlotte 8 (Young 3). Total Fouls_Rice 11, Charlotte 19.