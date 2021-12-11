FGFTReb
RICEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fiedler271-52-22-8744
Evee263-70-00-4239
Mullins223-70-40-2117
Olivari2911-151-10-02127
Pierre308-140-02-52221
Sheffield172-50-00-4005
McBride151-40-00-1212
Hutchins123-40-00-0347
Poteat110-36-61-2036
Geron50-00-00-0010
Abercrombie40-00-00-0110
Lieppert20-00-00-1010
Totals20032-649-135-27202288

Percentages: FG .500, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 15-31, .484 (Pierre 5-11, Olivari 4-7, Evee 3-5, Hutchins 1-2, Mullins 1-3, Sheffield 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Fiedler 6, Mullins).

Turnovers: 11 (Fiedler 4, Mullins 2, Pierre 2, Abercrombie, McBride, Sheffield).

Steals: 5 (Pierre 3, McBride, Mullins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOUSTON BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hofman334-83-41-60212
Tordoff173-70-02-4026
Long354-80-00-4529
Tse284-126-82-41114
Lee333-102-24-11418
Boothman223-123-51-41310
Iyeyemi194-52-33-31110
Courseault131-32-40-2014
Totals20026-6518-2613-38121373

Percentages: FG .400, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Hofman 1-3, Boothman 1-4, Long 1-4, Courseault 0-1, Tse 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Long 2, Iyeyemi, Lee).

Turnovers: 14 (Boothman 3, Hofman 3, Tordoff 3, Lee 2, Tse 2, Long).

Steals: 6 (Long 2, Boothman, Courseault, Hofman, Tordoff).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rice513788
Houston Baptist324173

A_703 (1,000).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you