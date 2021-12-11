|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RICE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fiedler
|27
|1-5
|2-2
|2-8
|7
|4
|4
|Evee
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|9
|Mullins
|22
|3-7
|0-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|7
|Olivari
|29
|11-15
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|27
|Pierre
|30
|8-14
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|2
|21
|Sheffield
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|5
|McBride
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Hutchins
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|4
|7
|Poteat
|11
|0-3
|6-6
|1-2
|0
|3
|6
|Geron
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Abercrombie
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Lieppert
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-64
|9-13
|5-27
|20
|22
|88
Percentages: FG .500, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 15-31, .484 (Pierre 5-11, Olivari 4-7, Evee 3-5, Hutchins 1-2, Mullins 1-3, Sheffield 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Fiedler 6, Mullins).
Turnovers: 11 (Fiedler 4, Mullins 2, Pierre 2, Abercrombie, McBride, Sheffield).
Steals: 5 (Pierre 3, McBride, Mullins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hofman
|33
|4-8
|3-4
|1-6
|0
|2
|12
|Tordoff
|17
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|6
|Long
|35
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|2
|9
|Tse
|28
|4-12
|6-8
|2-4
|1
|1
|14
|Lee
|33
|3-10
|2-2
|4-11
|4
|1
|8
|Boothman
|22
|3-12
|3-5
|1-4
|1
|3
|10
|Iyeyemi
|19
|4-5
|2-3
|3-3
|1
|1
|10
|Courseault
|13
|1-3
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|26-65
|18-26
|13-38
|12
|13
|73
Percentages: FG .400, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Hofman 1-3, Boothman 1-4, Long 1-4, Courseault 0-1, Tse 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Long 2, Iyeyemi, Lee).
Turnovers: 14 (Boothman 3, Hofman 3, Tordoff 3, Lee 2, Tse 2, Long).
Steals: 6 (Long 2, Boothman, Courseault, Hofman, Tordoff).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rice
|51
|37
|—
|88
|Houston Baptist
|32
|41
|—
|73
A_703 (1,000).