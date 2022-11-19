W. MICHIGAN (2-3)
Hastings 0-0 2-3 2, Wright 8-10 2-2 18, Hannah 1-5 0-0 2, Monegro 9-14 2-2 21, Norman 10-17 3-4 30, Hubbard 3-8 2-2 9, Fuller 2-5 0-1 4, Simms 1-1 0-0 2, Etchison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 11-14 88.
RICE (3-2)
Fielder 8-11 0-1 16, Evee 9-16 10-12 31, Mason 2-5 0-0 5, Olivari 6-13 3-4 20, Sheffield 3-5 2-2 9, Huseinovic 2-5 2-4 6, Lieppert 3-4 0-0 8, Lewis 0-3 1-2 1, Akuchie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 18-25 96.
Halftime_41-41. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 9-22 (Norman 7-13, Hubbard 1-3, Monegro 1-3, Hannah 0-3), Rice 12-27 (Olivari 5-10, Evee 3-7, Lieppert 2-2, Mason 1-3, Sheffield 1-3, Huseinovic 0-2). Rebounds_W. Michigan 37 (Hastings 11), Rice 23 (Fielder 7). Assists_W. Michigan 14 (Hannah, Monegro, Norman 3), Rice 19 (Evee 6). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 19, Rice 12. A_1,141 (5,750).
