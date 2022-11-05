|New Hampshire
|0
|7
|20
|7
|—
|34
|Richmond
|7
|17
|13
|3
|—
|40
First Quarter
RICH_Dykes 2 run (Lopez kick), 08:10
Second Quarter
RICH_FG Lopez 27, 12:29
RICH_Henley 4 pass from Udinski (Lopez kick), 04:45
RICH_DeGennaro 13 pass from Udinski (Lopez kick), 00:24
UNH_Maurisseau 46 pass from Brosmer (Mazzie kick), 00:00
Third Quarter
UNH_Corcoran 32 pass from Brosmer (Mazzie kick), 12:28
RICH_Webb 1 run (Lopez kick), 08:35
UNH_Laube 100 kickoff return (Mazzie kick), 08:22
RICH_Henley 39 pass from Udinski (kick blocked), 05:46
UNH_Laube 4 run (pass failed), 02:01
Fourth Quarter
UNH_Maurisseau 1 pass from Brosmer (Mazzie kick), 11:06
RICH_FG Lopez 45, 04:37
|UNH
|RICH
|First downs
|12
|27
|Rushes-yards
|19-11
|39-121
|Passing
|277
|287
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-36-0
|30-43-1
|Return Yards
|196
|60
|Punts-Avg.
|6-35.2
|5-35.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|6-49
|6-62
|Time of Possession
|23:54
|36:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Hampshire, Dy. Laube 10-29, Ma. Brosmer 7-(minus 4), Team 2-(minus 14). Richmond, Sa. Smith 16-72, Aa. Dykes 14-35, Re. Udinski 6-13, Fo. Webb 2-1, Mi. Howard 1-0.
PASSING_New Hampshire, Ma. Brosmer 23-36-0-277. Richmond, Re. Udinski 30-43-1-287.
RECEIVING_New Hampshire, Jo. Corcoran 5-77, He. Maurisseau 2-47, Dy. Laube 7-40, Ca. Burke 1-36, Se. Coyne 2-32, Br. Espanet 1-26, Ky. Lepkowski 3-20, My. Thomason 2-(minus 1). Richmond, Le. Henley 7-106, Ja. Herres 6-75, Ni. DeGennaro 5-54, Ja. Williams 7-30, Sa. Smith 2-13, Aa. Dykes 2-5, No. Washington 1-4.
