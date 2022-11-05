New Hampshire0720734
Richmond71713340

First Quarter

RICH_Dykes 2 run (Lopez kick), 08:10

Second Quarter

RICH_FG Lopez 27, 12:29

RICH_Henley 4 pass from Udinski (Lopez kick), 04:45

RICH_DeGennaro 13 pass from Udinski (Lopez kick), 00:24

UNH_Maurisseau 46 pass from Brosmer (Mazzie kick), 00:00

Third Quarter

UNH_Corcoran 32 pass from Brosmer (Mazzie kick), 12:28

RICH_Webb 1 run (Lopez kick), 08:35

UNH_Laube 100 kickoff return (Mazzie kick), 08:22

RICH_Henley 39 pass from Udinski (kick blocked), 05:46

UNH_Laube 4 run (pass failed), 02:01

Fourth Quarter

UNH_Maurisseau 1 pass from Brosmer (Mazzie kick), 11:06

RICH_FG Lopez 45, 04:37

UNHRICH
First downs1227
Rushes-yards19-1139-121
Passing277287
Comp-Att-Int23-36-030-43-1
Return Yards19660
Punts-Avg.6-35.25-35.4
Fumbles-Lost3-10-0
Penalty-Yards6-496-62
Time of Possession23:5436:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Hampshire, Dy. Laube 10-29, Ma. Brosmer 7-(minus 4), Team 2-(minus 14). Richmond, Sa. Smith 16-72, Aa. Dykes 14-35, Re. Udinski 6-13, Fo. Webb 2-1, Mi. Howard 1-0.

PASSING_New Hampshire, Ma. Brosmer 23-36-0-277. Richmond, Re. Udinski 30-43-1-287.

RECEIVING_New Hampshire, Jo. Corcoran 5-77, He. Maurisseau 2-47, Dy. Laube 7-40, Ca. Burke 1-36, Se. Coyne 2-32, Br. Espanet 1-26, Ky. Lepkowski 3-20, My. Thomason 2-(minus 1). Richmond, Le. Henley 7-106, Ja. Herres 6-75, Ni. DeGennaro 5-54, Ja. Williams 7-30, Sa. Smith 2-13, Aa. Dykes 2-5, No. Washington 1-4.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you