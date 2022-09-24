Stony Brook70007
Richmond72814251

First Quarter

STON_Newton 38 pass from Bryden (Guglielmello kick), 08:43

RICH_Williams 3 pass from Udinski (Larson kick), 00:20

Second Quarter

RICH_Deveney 7 pass from Udinski (Larson kick), 10:18

RICH_Henley 6 pass from Udinski (Larson kick), 05:44

RICH_Henley 20 pass from Udinski (Larson kick), 05:33

RICH_Funderburk 30 interception return (Larson kick), 04:46

Third Quarter

RICH_Smith 60 pass from Udinski (Larson kick), 06:17

RICH_Griffin 12 pass from Wickersham (Larson kick), 00:20

Fourth Quarter

RICH_Team safety, 10:03

STONRICH
First downs725
Rushes-yards35-8634-62
Passing68372
Comp-Att-Int4-15-237-44-0
Return Yards4356
Punts-Avg.9-37.37-40.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalty-Yards6-212-10
Time of Possession22:4637:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Stony Brook, Ja. Cook 8-31, Ro. Tallarico 10-28, Ma. Jinks 4-23, Ja. Turner 1-9, Jo. Zamot 7-5, Dr. Guttieri 2-0, Da. Bryden 3-(minus 10). Richmond, Da. Black 7-31, Mi. Howard 5-20, Aa. Dykes 8-17, Sa. Smith 5-4, Ky. Wickersham 2-1, Team 2-(minus 4), Re. Udinski 5-(minus 7).

PASSING_Stony Brook, Da. Bryden 3-11-2-49, Jo. Zamot 1-2-0-19, Dr. Guttieri 0-2-0-0. Richmond, Re. Udinski 35-42-0-357, Ky. Wickersham 2-2-0-15.

RECEIVING_Stony Brook, Kh. Newton 1-38, RJ. Lamarre 2-22, De. Hellams Jr. 1-8. Richmond, Ja. Williams 10-112, Sa. Smith 4-64, Le. Henley 6-62, Ni. DeGennaro 5-48, Aa. Dykes 4-26, Ja. Griffin 2-21, Co. Deveney 3-20, Ja. Herres 2-16, No. Washington 1-3.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

