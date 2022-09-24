|Stony Brook
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Richmond
|7
|28
|14
|2
|—
|51
First Quarter
STON_Newton 38 pass from Bryden (Guglielmello kick), 08:43
RICH_Williams 3 pass from Udinski (Larson kick), 00:20
Second Quarter
RICH_Deveney 7 pass from Udinski (Larson kick), 10:18
RICH_Henley 6 pass from Udinski (Larson kick), 05:44
RICH_Henley 20 pass from Udinski (Larson kick), 05:33
RICH_Funderburk 30 interception return (Larson kick), 04:46
Third Quarter
RICH_Smith 60 pass from Udinski (Larson kick), 06:17
RICH_Griffin 12 pass from Wickersham (Larson kick), 00:20
Fourth Quarter
RICH_Team safety, 10:03
|STON
|RICH
|First downs
|7
|25
|Rushes-yards
|35-86
|34-62
|Passing
|68
|372
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-15-2
|37-44-0
|Return Yards
|43
|56
|Punts-Avg.
|9-37.3
|7-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|6-21
|2-10
|Time of Possession
|22:46
|37:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Stony Brook, Ja. Cook 8-31, Ro. Tallarico 10-28, Ma. Jinks 4-23, Ja. Turner 1-9, Jo. Zamot 7-5, Dr. Guttieri 2-0, Da. Bryden 3-(minus 10). Richmond, Da. Black 7-31, Mi. Howard 5-20, Aa. Dykes 8-17, Sa. Smith 5-4, Ky. Wickersham 2-1, Team 2-(minus 4), Re. Udinski 5-(minus 7).
PASSING_Stony Brook, Da. Bryden 3-11-2-49, Jo. Zamot 1-2-0-19, Dr. Guttieri 0-2-0-0. Richmond, Re. Udinski 35-42-0-357, Ky. Wickersham 2-2-0-15.
RECEIVING_Stony Brook, Kh. Newton 1-38, RJ. Lamarre 2-22, De. Hellams Jr. 1-8. Richmond, Ja. Williams 10-112, Sa. Smith 4-64, Le. Henley 6-62, Ni. DeGennaro 5-48, Aa. Dykes 4-26, Ja. Griffin 2-21, Co. Deveney 3-20, Ja. Herres 2-16, No. Washington 1-3.
