GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-8)
Dean 4-4 0-0 8, Lindo 5-7 0-0 12, Adams 3-13 0-0 6, Bishop 9-22 6-6 25, Edwards 3-11 0-1 7, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 25-61 8-9 63.
RICHMOND (8-7)
Burton 9-19 7-8 26, Grace 2-4 1-1 5, Quinn 4-6 0-2 8, Gustavson 1-2 4-4 6, Nelson 3-8 3-4 11, Bigelow 1-3 6-6 9, Roche 3-5 0-0 8, Randolph 0-1 0-2 0, Crabtree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 21-27 73.
Halftime_George Washington 39-37. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 5-26 (Lindo 2-4, Samuels 1-1, Edwards 1-5, Bishop 1-7, Harris 0-1, Adams 0-8), Richmond 6-15 (Roche 2-4, Nelson 2-5, Bigelow 1-2, Burton 1-4). Rebounds_George Washington 30 (Edwards 9), Richmond 34 (Bigelow 8). Assists_George Washington 9 (Bishop 5), Richmond 10 (Grace, Quinn 3). Total Fouls_George Washington 21, Richmond 15. A_5,394 (7,201).
