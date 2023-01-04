FGFTReb
GEORGE WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dean274-40-00-3048
Lindo265-70-00-61312
Adams373-130-01-3136
Bishop399-226-61-15125
Edwards333-110-13-9137
Harris190-10-02-5020
Brown110-10-01-1140
Samuels81-22-20-2015
Totals20025-618-98-3092163

Percentages: FG .410, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Lindo 2-4, Samuels 1-1, Edwards 1-5, Bishop 1-7, Harris 0-1, Adams 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, Lindo, Samuels).

Turnovers: 7 (Bishop 3, Lindo 2, Brown, Edwards).

Steals: 6 (Dean 3, Lindo 2, Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
RICHMONDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burton409-197-81-72226
Grace282-41-11-5335
Quinn194-60-21-1328
Gustavson331-24-40-4206
Nelson323-83-41-50211
Bigelow231-36-60-8039
Roche183-50-00-3018
Randolph60-10-21-1020
Crabtree10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-4821-275-34101573

Percentages: FG .479, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Roche 2-4, Nelson 2-5, Bigelow 1-2, Burton 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Nelson 5, Grace 3, Burton, Quinn, Randolph).

Steals: 6 (Burton 4, Grace, Nelson).

Technical Fouls: None.

George Washington392463
Richmond373673

A_5,394 (7,201).

