|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dean
|27
|4-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|8
|Lindo
|26
|5-7
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|3
|12
|Adams
|37
|3-13
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Bishop
|39
|9-22
|6-6
|1-1
|5
|1
|25
|Edwards
|33
|3-11
|0-1
|3-9
|1
|3
|7
|Harris
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|0
|Brown
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|4
|0
|Samuels
|8
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|8-9
|8-30
|9
|21
|63
Percentages: FG .410, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Lindo 2-4, Samuels 1-1, Edwards 1-5, Bishop 1-7, Harris 0-1, Adams 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, Lindo, Samuels).
Turnovers: 7 (Bishop 3, Lindo 2, Brown, Edwards).
Steals: 6 (Dean 3, Lindo 2, Harris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RICHMOND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burton
|40
|9-19
|7-8
|1-7
|2
|2
|26
|Grace
|28
|2-4
|1-1
|1-5
|3
|3
|5
|Quinn
|19
|4-6
|0-2
|1-1
|3
|2
|8
|Gustavson
|33
|1-2
|4-4
|0-4
|2
|0
|6
|Nelson
|32
|3-8
|3-4
|1-5
|0
|2
|11
|Bigelow
|23
|1-3
|6-6
|0-8
|0
|3
|9
|Roche
|18
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|8
|Randolph
|6
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Crabtree
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-48
|21-27
|5-34
|10
|15
|73
Percentages: FG .479, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Roche 2-4, Nelson 2-5, Bigelow 1-2, Burton 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Nelson 5, Grace 3, Burton, Quinn, Randolph).
Steals: 6 (Burton 4, Grace, Nelson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|George Washington
|39
|24
|—
|63
|Richmond
|37
|36
|—
|73
A_5,394 (7,201).
