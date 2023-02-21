SAINT LOUIS (18-10)
Hargrove 0-2 0-0 0, Okoro 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 4-8 1-1 9, Jimerson 8-12 0-0 19, Perkins 10-16 4-4 28, Pickett 5-9 0-0 10, Forrester 3-6 1-2 7, Parker 2-5 0-0 5, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 6-7 78.
RICHMOND (14-14)
Burton 5-13 6-6 20, Grace 6-10 3-4 18, Quinn 1-3 0-0 2, Bailey 2-5 0-0 6, Gustavson 1-4 0-0 3, Nelson 4-7 6-7 17, Roche 3-7 1-2 10, Bigelow 0-1 0-0 0, Randolph 2-4 0-1 5. Totals 24-54 16-20 81.
Halftime_Saint Louis 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 8-20 (Perkins 4-8, Jimerson 3-6, Parker 1-3, Collins 0-1, Hargrove 0-1, Pickett 0-1), Richmond 17-37 (Burton 4-7, Nelson 3-5, Grace 3-7, Roche 3-7, Bailey 2-3, Randolph 1-2, Gustavson 1-4, Bigelow 0-1, Quinn 0-1). Rebounds_Saint Louis 33 (Okoro 14), Richmond 28 (Burton 9). Assists_Saint Louis 22 (Collins 17), Richmond 15 (Grace 5). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 18, Richmond 10. A_6,022 (7,201).
