FGFTReb
RIDERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bladen100-00-01-2020
James267-111-23-61315
Blue71-20-01-1122
Murray397-165-71-64022
Powell393-120-00-1526
Bakare223-30-01-4219
Ogemuno-Johnson222-60-01-6234
Ingraham142-24-40-1158
Betrand70-20-00-0000
Benson61-20-02-3112
McKeithan60-10-00-0020
McCall21-10-11-1002
Totals20027-5810-1411-31172170

Percentages: FG .466, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Bakare 3-3, Murray 3-6, James 0-1, McKeithan 0-1, Powell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ingraham 2, Ogemuno-Johnson).

Turnovers: 13 (Murray 6, James 3, Bakare, Betrand, Ingraham, Ogemuno-Johnson).

Steals: 6 (Ogemuno-Johnson 3, Blue, James, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Joseph365-98-146-130218
Shema292-50-22-5144
Davis293-113-51-31010
JeanLouis376-101-13-59213
Jenkins335-143-51-33316
Clayton161-30-00-1113
Weiss90-20-01-1110
Ibine Ayo51-21-10-0003
Sunday30-20-02-3020
Brookshire20-00-00-0000
Florence10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-5816-2816-34161567

Percentages: FG .397, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jenkins 3-8, Clayton 1-3, Davis 1-6, JeanLouis 0-1, Shema 0-1, Weiss 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 12 (Joseph 4, JeanLouis 3, Shema 3, Clayton, Davis).

Turnovers: 10 (Joseph 3, JeanLouis 2, Clayton, Davis, Ibine Ayo, Jenkins, Shema).

Steals: 9 (Davis 3, JeanLouis 2, Shema 2, Jenkins, Joseph).

Technical Fouls: None.

Rider284270
Iona402767

A_1,828 (2,611).

