|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RIDER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bladen
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|James
|26
|7-11
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|3
|15
|Blue
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Murray
|39
|7-16
|5-7
|1-6
|4
|0
|22
|Powell
|39
|3-12
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|2
|6
|Bakare
|22
|3-3
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|9
|Ogemuno-Johnson
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|3
|4
|Ingraham
|14
|2-2
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|5
|8
|Betrand
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Benson
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|2
|McKeithan
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|McCall
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-58
|10-14
|11-31
|17
|21
|70
Percentages: FG .466, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Bakare 3-3, Murray 3-6, James 0-1, McKeithan 0-1, Powell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ingraham 2, Ogemuno-Johnson).
Turnovers: 13 (Murray 6, James 3, Bakare, Betrand, Ingraham, Ogemuno-Johnson).
Steals: 6 (Ogemuno-Johnson 3, Blue, James, Powell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Joseph
|36
|5-9
|8-14
|6-13
|0
|2
|18
|Shema
|29
|2-5
|0-2
|2-5
|1
|4
|4
|Davis
|29
|3-11
|3-5
|1-3
|1
|0
|10
|JeanLouis
|37
|6-10
|1-1
|3-5
|9
|2
|13
|Jenkins
|33
|5-14
|3-5
|1-3
|3
|3
|16
|Clayton
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Weiss
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Ibine Ayo
|5
|1-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Sunday
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Brookshire
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Florence
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-58
|16-28
|16-34
|16
|15
|67
Percentages: FG .397, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jenkins 3-8, Clayton 1-3, Davis 1-6, JeanLouis 0-1, Shema 0-1, Weiss 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 12 (Joseph 4, JeanLouis 3, Shema 3, Clayton, Davis).
Turnovers: 10 (Joseph 3, JeanLouis 2, Clayton, Davis, Ibine Ayo, Jenkins, Shema).
Steals: 9 (Davis 3, JeanLouis 2, Shema 2, Jenkins, Joseph).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Rider
|28
|42
|—
|70
|Iona
|40
|27
|—
|67
A_1,828 (2,611).
