FGFTReb
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Miller334-103-53-91311
Vaughan150-10-23-4230
McClary254-71-21-41410
Papas343-113-30-31211
Reynolds275-111-22-42415
Foster223-70-21-4016
Ruth201-31-20-0124
Chaput193-51-21-3428
Vuga50-00-00-1020
Totals20023-5510-2011-32122365

Percentages: FG .418, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Reynolds 4-6, Papas 2-10, Chaput 1-1, McClary 1-2, Ruth 1-2, Miller 0-1, Vaughan 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Foster, Miller).

Turnovers: 7 (Reynolds 3, Papas 2, Chaput, Miller).

Steals: 4 (Reynolds 2, McClary, Ruth).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
RIDERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
James3210-123-44-70123
Ogemuno-Johnson313-36-81-71212
Vaughn322-73-50-7258
Murray384-96-60-56016
Powell362-122-21-2438
McKeithan172-30-01-2024
Benson111-10-00-0143
Altman30-10-00-0110
Totals20024-4820-257-30151874

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Murray 2-5, Powell 2-8, Benson 1-1, Vaughn 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Vaughn).

Turnovers: 9 (Powell 3, Vaughn 3, Murray 2, James).

Steals: 4 (Vaughn 2, James, Ogemuno-Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Monmouth (NJ)303565
Rider433174

A_1,650 (1,950).

