|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONMOUTH (NJ)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|33
|4-10
|3-5
|3-9
|1
|3
|11
|Vaughan
|15
|0-1
|0-2
|3-4
|2
|3
|0
|McClary
|25
|4-7
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|4
|10
|Papas
|34
|3-11
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|2
|11
|Reynolds
|27
|5-11
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|4
|15
|Foster
|22
|3-7
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|6
|Ruth
|20
|1-3
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|4
|Chaput
|19
|3-5
|1-2
|1-3
|4
|2
|8
|Vuga
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|10-20
|11-32
|12
|23
|65
Percentages: FG .418, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Reynolds 4-6, Papas 2-10, Chaput 1-1, McClary 1-2, Ruth 1-2, Miller 0-1, Vaughan 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Foster, Miller).
Turnovers: 7 (Reynolds 3, Papas 2, Chaput, Miller).
Steals: 4 (Reynolds 2, McClary, Ruth).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RIDER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|James
|32
|10-12
|3-4
|4-7
|0
|1
|23
|Ogemuno-Johnson
|31
|3-3
|6-8
|1-7
|1
|2
|12
|Vaughn
|32
|2-7
|3-5
|0-7
|2
|5
|8
|Murray
|38
|4-9
|6-6
|0-5
|6
|0
|16
|Powell
|36
|2-12
|2-2
|1-2
|4
|3
|8
|McKeithan
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Benson
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|3
|Altman
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-48
|20-25
|7-30
|15
|18
|74
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Murray 2-5, Powell 2-8, Benson 1-1, Vaughn 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Vaughn).
Turnovers: 9 (Powell 3, Vaughn 3, Murray 2, James).
Steals: 4 (Vaughn 2, James, Ogemuno-Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Monmouth (NJ)
|30
|35
|—
|65
|Rider
|43
|31
|—
|74
A_1,650 (1,950).